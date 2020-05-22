The film community in Mexico is experiencing tense moments beyond the unemployment due to the coronavirus of filming, since the Morena caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, presented an initiative whose purpose would be to disappear the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema (FIDECINE), which is one of the main supports for the realization, production, distribution and exhibition of national films.

This initiative of law, which was signed by Mario Delgado –Representative of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies–, seeks to repeal articles 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the Federal Cinematography Law, that it would practically end FIDECINE as part of the efforts that the federal government is taking in the face of the global pandemic by COVID-19 and the austerity policy.

According to the Chamber’s information gazette, with these actions they seek: “Implement various actions consistent with an austerity policy that allows eliminating unnecessary expenses, eliminating opacity in its administration and generating savings so that the country effectively allocates public resources to the priority actions and programs of the National Development Plan 2019-2024” .

On April 2, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decreed the extinction of several public trusts, which affected some important sectors of the country such as sports, science and culture.

The Ministry of Culture reported some changes within the funds it offers, and that of the film industry involved the merger of the Quality Film Production Fund (FOPROCINE) with FIDECINE.

According to El Universal, the head of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, Maria Novaro, mentioned a few days ago that this plan was to completely shield the cinema of our country, keeping the best of each of the trusts and ensuring that funds for the national film industry were safe for this year, hoping that they could work normally in 2021.

Of course, since the news of the possible disappearance of FIDECINE, a lot of important actors, directors and characters in Mexican cinema was learned They started a campaign for the federal government to reconsider the funds that are used for cinematography in our country.

A country without cinema is a country without voice, without image, without mirror, without memory. What country do @DiputadosMorena want? Do you really believe that by extinguishing #FIDECINE Mexico it will be better able to attend to serious problems? On the contrary, it impoverishes it and erases it from the world map. – ALEJANDRO SPRINGALL (@ALESPRINGALL) May 21, 2020

Movies that were born thanks to FIDECINE

FIDECINE was born in December 1998 in the six-year term of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León thanks to the Cinema Law and from the aforementioned FOPROCINE. Both stimuli have very different ends, since the first is a support for the cinema a little more commercial while the second focuses more on the production of experimental fiction feature films or author and documentary films.

With the arrival of FIDECINE in the cinematography of our country, A lot of films and directors emerged that changed the history of Mexican cinema. Thanks to this fund we were able to enjoy movies like Herod’s Law, A wonderful world and Hell by Luis Estrada.

Arthur Ripstein also produced with this support the great filmThis is life… AND Jorge Michel Grau He had a chance to work on a very interesting movie for the horror genre, We are what we are.

Heli of Amat Escalante; I dream in another language of Ernesto Contreras; Güeros of Alonso Ruizpalacios; I promise you anarchy of Julio Hernández Cordón; The chambermaid of Lila Avilés –who competed for Mexico at the Oscars 2020 but failed to make it to the end–, just to mention a few.

There are also some other movies that everyone’s hands down like Sex, modesty and tears of Antonio Serrano; Violet Perfume of Maryse Sistach.

Documentaries like Presumed guilty Roberto Hernández; Keep being Café Tacvba; Gimme the power Molotov; Ayotzinapa, the passage of the turtle of Enrique García Meza, they would not have been possible without FIDECINE.

One of the important points of FIDECINE, in addition to helping in the production of great films, it was also boosting the career of developing directors, especially those who studied at the Cinematographic Training Center and the Cinematographic Studies Center of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the same one from where big names like Alfonso Cuaron and Emmanuel Lubezki.

How? Good, They supported them by funding their first short films and feature films, making the task of financing their ideas and projects easier.

This without having to go to large distributors or abroad to make it happen.