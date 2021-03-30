Why is excess sugar so damaging to liver health?

Much has been said in recent months about the devastating effects of excessive sugar consumption. The truth is that the excessive consumption of sugar has become much more evident and worrisome with the lifestyle of modern society. In fact, according to information released by Harvard Health, until the early 1900s, the average American consumed about 15 grams of fructose per day, said intake was not so alarming since it was obtained mainly through the consumption of fruits and vegetables. However, currently the number has skyrocketed and it is estimated that the average person consumes around 55 grams of fructose per dayHowever, the problem is not only the increase in the average daily consumption, it is the type of sugar! Which comes from highly processed foods. Recent research confirms the devastating effects of excessive consumption of added sugars on liver function.

There is public health data confirming that Americans eat and drink too much added sugar, to the degree that in some cases they become part of 60% of the total calories per day. The health consequences of these types of habits are devastating, as they can lead to severe health problems such as weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and kidney disease.

Based on the above, it is known that to live a healthier and longer life, it is necessary to take forceful measures. And the main ones are to follow a balanced diet based on products of natural origin, give priority to plant-based diets, control stress levels and engage in physical activity. As a fundamental part of the control, one of the most forceful measures is avoid the consumption of caloric foods, highly processed and rich in sugars.

What are added sugars? Added sugars are sugars and syrups that are added to foods or beverages when they are processed or prepared. It should be mentioned that these types of sugars are very different from natural sugars, such as those in fruit or milk, which are not added sugars. Worth knowing that added sugars go by many different names and in this way they are “hidden” in numerous everyday consumer products. Some of the “most popular” ingredients that are often listed on the ingredient labels of many foods are: brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose.

The truth is that many people are currently fighting for eliminate the consumption of sugars in the dietFinally, it is one of the most addictive eating behaviors and consequently the most difficult to eradicate. Whether through a high intake of soft drinks, desserts or sweets, refined sugars are a deadly dietary addition with serious consequences. In addition to causing spikes in blood glucose, which can lead to hunger and cravings, sugar is known to be linked to obesity, heart disease, mood disturbances, and tooth damage.

However, there is a major side effect of eating sugar that even people with a big sweet tooth probably don’t know about: consumption of sugar is a strong precedent for liver disease. In such a way that sugar is associated with permanent damage to the functioning of the most important organs and systems, such as the liver. When we eat sugar, it is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and causes a rise in blood glucose. This rapid rise in blood glucose causes the pancreas to release insulin.. Regular spikes in blood glucose and insulin, due to excessive sugar consumption, cause inflammation and nonalcoholic fatty liver.

The liver is the largest organ within the body. It is related to fundamental functions: it helps to digest food, store energy and eliminate toxins. One of the most common liver-related conditions is fatty liver disease. This condition is becoming more common and is characterized by excessive accumulation of fat in the liver. There is data in which it is endorsed that non-alcoholic fatty liver is a condition that affects about 25% of the population in the world. In fact it is the chronic liver disorder most common in the United States.

This is confirmed by a recent study published in Journal of Hepatology. In this research work, it is directly related to the excessive consumption of sugar, processed foods and sweetened beverages, as a strong antecedent and cause of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The good news in all of this is that be aware of the implication of a high consumption of sugary foods in the diet, is the main prevention measure. Fortunately, reducing the amount of sugar in your diet can significantly reduce the damage caused by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. There is also another reference, a 2019 study published in JAMA. Which was based on analyzing the eating behaviors of children between 11 and 16 years old with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, adopting a low-sugar diet for 8 weeks significantly improved his condition.

However, the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is not the only serious side effect that sugar consumption can have on this vital organ. According to a 2017 meta-analysis published in the journal Oncotarget, elevated blood glucose levels are significantly associated with the development of liver cancer, particularly among people with diabetes and prediabetes.

All these scientific references are of great help so that Let’s be more aware and choose to take stronger measures in our lifestyle and eating habits. Finally, avoiding excessive consumption of processed sugar is one of the best starting points to improve health, quality of life and considerably reduce the risk of contracting dangerous degenerative diseases.

–

It may interest you: