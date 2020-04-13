Only two weeks after its premiere, Tiger king, a documentary series that revolves around the life of Joe Exotic, a peculiar character who has dozens of tigers in captivity, became one of the greatest successes in the history of Netflix, to such an extent that the streaming platform decided to make an extra chapter of the series, titled The Tiger King And I.

However, despite the fame of the series, the new episode of Tiger King was disowned by a large number of fans for various reasons.

The episode focuses on telling what happened after the filming of the documentary, but does not talk about Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, but about secondary characters in history, being the most recognized Jeff Lowe, who appears very few minutes.

The format is very informal, as it consists of John McHale interviewing via Zoom to the aforementioned characters. As if this were not enough, some questions from the driver are very banal and sometimes he mocks the characters.

The reactions of the fans were immediate, and most agree that the eighth chapter of the series is nothing like the first seven that have been a phenomenon in the last couple of weeks.

do you agree with them?

.