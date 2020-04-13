Only two weeks after its premiere, Tiger king, a documentary series that revolves around the life of Joe Exotic, a peculiar character who has dozens of tigers in captivity, became one of the greatest successes in the history of Netflix, to such an extent that the streaming platform decided to make an extra chapter of the series, titled The Tiger King And I.

However, despite the fame of the series, the new episode of Tiger King was disowned by a large number of fans for various reasons.

The episode focuses on telling what happened after the filming of the documentary, but does not talk about Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, but about secondary characters in history, being the most recognized Jeff Lowe, who appears very few minutes.

BRUHHHH the new Tiger King episode doesn’t even interview Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin 👎🏽 – Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) April 12, 2020

The format is very informal, as it consists of John McHale interviewing via Zoom to the aforementioned characters. As if this were not enough, some questions from the driver are very banal and sometimes he mocks the characters.

Joel Mchale was the absolute worst person to host the new Tiger King episode🙄 honestly would rather have waited a year for a better episode than this rush job trash – megan (@ megan13167) April 12, 2020

The reactions of the fans were immediate, and most agree that the eighth chapter of the series is nothing like the first seven that have been a phenomenon in the last couple of weeks.

Netflix promised a new Tiger King episode, turn it on and it’s Skype calls with Joel McHale…. pic.twitter.com/fpEACHUu2u – Ron D (@evildeadron) April 12, 2020

I was excited for the new #TigerKing episode, but as soon as I saw this face on my screen, I didn’t even bother. pic.twitter.com/Dg3UwkH3lY – Jaden (@OberkromJaden) April 12, 2020

do you agree with them?

