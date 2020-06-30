Over the years, data-driven marketing has proven to be highly effective for companies, so much so that, for example, figures reported by Marketing Evolution indicate that I was able to provide a return on investment of 5 to 8 times greater than the amount invested in campaigns; However, there is a strategy that can be even more effective for companies, empathy-based marketing.

According to Marketing Insider Group, these are the reasons why empathy-based marketing can be considered as much or more important than data-based marketing:

Audiences are human, not « data points »

Regarding this first section, as much as marketers like data analysis, it is important to realize that it is not the only thing that matters in marketing. Being too focused on data can even lead to a disconnect that results in loss of perspective which limits the ability to build relationships with consumers, which are undoubtedly important.

There’s a collective amnesia when it comes to connecting with audiences

In relation to this second section, he emphasizes that although a lot can be learned from consumers thanks to data, such as their preferences, demographic motivations, being customer-centric requires a special ingredient, that of empathy.

So why is empathy-based marketing needed?

According to the source, when various marketing initiatives are developed, such as video content marketing, it comes with its respective complexities. However, the way content is delivered to audiences shouldn’t be complicated.

You can spend a considerable amount of time designing the perfect campaign around the data, but this doesn’t mean it will resonate. Extreme reliance on data can lead to many blind spots and prevent finding innovative and new ideas.

When data is combined with empathy with customers, the results can be extremely successful. You can create something specific and meaningful. Unfortunately, empathy-based marketing is something that can be easy to lose sight of.

And, as the source points out, from childhood you learn about the concept of empathy, but then it is lost over time. This does not mean that we are bad people who do not care about others. Nor does it mean that people are born with a gene that gives them compassion, which fades away as the reality of life becomes apparent.

Empathy is an acquired skill. Then there is the possibility of taking it up in daily life and in marketing. Social factors certainly impact the ability to generate this skill, but environments can be overcome even when full of negative individuals. You can relearn how to be empathetic by practicing marketing tactics. Thus, it will be possible to make the marketing more exciting, relevant or beneficial.

So … how can you be a more empathetic marketing professional?

To achieve this, it is important to understand that empathy-based marketing depends on trust. Consider whether customers trust the brand as this is more important than ever.

According to Edelman’s confidence barometer:

Trust is almost as important as quality and value, consumers rank it as one of the most important factors that motivates purchasing decisions.

Most people do not trust the brands they buy from, 53 percent say they are able to identify companies that are not being completely honest.

Consumers trust more the influencers they identify with, not the most popular ones.

Organizations that have a social impact resonate more with shoppers, with 53 percent saying they expect brands to engage at least on one social issue.

The data above better highlights why empathy-based marketing can be understood as a key tactic. So, to build trust and be transparent, you have to see things from the perspective of consumers or customers. You must start from one point by being genuine and sincere. How a brand makes potential customers feel will guide your decision as to whether or not to become a customer.

How to develop marketing based on empathy?

To launch this way of working, consider the following key actions highlighted by the source:

Consider providing content that is useful to the audience, work with materials that serve, for example, to solve particular problems related to the industry where the brand or company is.

Connect with feelings

Storytelling can be used for this recommendation. Empathetic storytelling creates a bond between the reader and the company. With that in mind, creating narratives around challenges and situations allows clients to see themselves in the story.

At this point, it is necessary to put yourself in the client’s shoes and go through the steps they follow when they seek and find a solution to a problem. When you do this, you can remove biases and see a new perspective on marketing efforts.

Focus on how to make someone’s life so much better

Regardless of what is marketed, every product seeks to satisfy a need or desire. That is why firms should focus on the benefits of items like content or product, not features.

Brings clarity, not confusion

Everything you say about the brand or product in the messages, however complex it may be, should be clear to the buyer, considering that they may not have the same knowledge as the brand.

Listen to customers and evolve

Finally, one of the most important actions to take into account is learning from customers, both those who are satisfied and those who are not. You have to take the time to listen and make changes.

