Why is eating oatmeal good for your heart health?

Integrating oatmeal in your diet is a way to take care of your heart. Oatmeal is a whole grain cereal with good nutritional value and offers multiple health benefits, consume it within a healthy diet It can help you reduce your risk of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke.

How does oatmeal benefit your heart?

Oats are a rich source of a soluble fiber called beta-glucan. Beta glucan helps reduce both total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol and to keep the arteries clean.

Mayo Clinic explains that high cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease. With high cholesterol, fatty deposits may form in your blood vessels. Sometimes those deposits can suddenly rupture and form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke.

An analysis of 24 studies that looked at blood lipids (cholesterol and triglycerides) in people who ate whole foods compared to a control group without whole foods, found that a diet rich in oats lowered cholesterol by an average of 6.5 points compared to the control group. The advantage is that beneficial HDL cholesterol is not lowered. The report appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2015.

A meta-analysis of 18 studies found that higher intakes of whole grains (including several types of whole grains in addition to oats) compared to lower intakes were significantly associated with a reduction in 21% risk of heart disease. This meta-analysis was published in the American Journal of Cardiology.

The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that whole oats are also contains plant chemicals called phenolic compounds and phytoestrogens that act as antioxidants to reduce the damaging effects of chronic inflammation It is associated with various diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The benefits of oatmeal consumption are not only for your heart. The beta-glucan in oats can promote your digestive health, helps increase the diversity of the microbiota and contributes to intestinal regularity. Fiber also contributes to increase satiety and suppress appetite.

Starting your day with a bowl of hot or cold oatmeal can be a way to add fiber to your diet, get a filling breakfast, and take care of your heart.

Instead of instant oatmeal Opt for lightly processed oats with no added sugar. For more whole grain oats, try the steel cut version (also called Irish oats), which is oatmeal chopped into small pieces. You can also go for the more popular rolled or old-fashioned oatmeal, which is rolled into thin flakes.

Sweeten your oatmeal naturally with a little natural fruit and spices like cinnamon, it also adds more nutrients and antioxidants to your plate, adding a handful of nuts or peanuts will add a crunchy texture, protein, fiber, good fats, vitamins and minerals.

Another way to enjoy oatmeal can be by adding it to a smoothie or yogurt. You can also make oatmeal pancakes or prepare savory dishes. Oatmeal is not only for breakfast, it can also be a great option for dinner.

