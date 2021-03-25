why is donald trump for a while

(Photo: ILLUSTRATION: REBECCA ZISSER / HUFFPOST; PHOTO: GETTY)

This text is an excerpt from the updated version of The Useful Idiot: How Donald Trump Killed the Republican Party With Racism and the Rest of Us with Coronavirus, by HuffPost journalist SV Dáte.

The president of the United States planned a coup to stay in power.

Seeing that sentence in writing is disturbing, but it is just what happened.

Then-President Donald Trump, after losing re-election by 7 million votes, spent months spreading lies among his fans about the alleged massive electoral fraud and ended with a demonstration to “Stop Theft” next to the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol before Joe Biden’s victory was certified.

The plan was as simple as it was outrageous: intimidating his own vice president into forcing him to violate the Constitution by rejecting tens of millions of legitimate votes in the states where Biden had won. In this way, the Democratic candidate would not reach 270 seats and Trump would win in the tiebreaker applying the subsidiary rule of one vote per state.

Not enough has been said about Trump putting the lives of his loyal vice president, Mike Pence, and hundreds of congressmen, senators and Capitol workers in danger. Pence spent weeks telling Trump that he had no jurisdiction in the electoral certification act, beyond the process of announcing the result of each state. It had no authority to declare Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania mail ballots invalid. But most of all, he had no interest in doing it. Their last conversation was by phone, minutes before Trump spoke at the rally …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.