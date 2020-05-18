Costa Rica has shown some success in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic. But despite the low numbers and the good news, the authorities are not confident and do not venture to claim victory. In addition, they have been categorical and insistent in the message to the population of “do not let your guard down.”

About this, what does the evidence and facts tell us? Let’s see. Costa Rica (5 million inhabitants) has the lowest case fatality rate in the region. You currently have more cases recovered than assets. There is no community transmission and daily infections have fallen significantly (they have remained below 10 in recent weeks). At the beginning of May, the infected patients in intensive care units have dropped and in the whole country there are not even half a dozen. But what have been some of the keys and foundations for these results? From the United Nations we try to make a balance that we summarize below.

Put health first

The country has historically had a robust, universal health system with coverage of approximately 95% of the population. This has contributed to the life expectancy in the country reaching 79.6 years and being one of the highest in the world, as indicated by the World Health Organization.

The country has nearly thirty hospitals and clinics at the regional level and more than a thousand basic comprehensive care teams at the community level. It also launched a specialized center for people with covid-19 in a matter of a few weeks with all the necessary equipment and supplies.

Various health establishments implemented telephone or WhatsApp services to attend to other health needs such as social work, nutrition, and the delivery of medications, among others. Patients who have tested positive are issued an order to maintain isolation in their homes for 14 days and receive daily telephone follow-up (or face-to-face in cases that so warrant) by a medical team, both to know the evolution and the state of the patient and his cohabitants. The authorities have enabled for the entire population a technological application for use on cell phones that helps to find suspicious cases and establish risk levels. This solid and consolidated health system as a benchmark in Costa Rican society has allowed it to have all the tools and measures of preparation and organization to deal with the pandemic.

Early decisions, based on scientific evidence

The great success was to base their decisions and actions on scientific evidence, privileging the preservation of life and the protection of health over any other subject, including politics.

From the moment the coronavirus began to spread around the world, Costa Rica had already advanced. Skillfully, the President, Carlos Alvarado, positioned his Health Minister, Daniel Salas, an expert in epidemiology, as the leader in the preparation and response of the country.

It should be noted that the country has a National System for Risk Management and an entire operational and technical structure that is deployed from the declaration of alerts or state of emergency in the event of an adverse event. In this way, three days after the appearance of the first case in the country, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) and more than a dozen sector technical tables were activated.

Costa Rica also already had care and preparedness plans for possible pandemics, based on previous experiences with avian influenza

Costa Rica also already had care and preparedness plans for possible pandemics, based on previous experiences with avian influenza, AH1N1 influenza, and SARS, in which the minister himself had participated as coordinator and part of the technical teams of the Health Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry. He, along with the president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Roman Macaya, became references and authorities for the entire population, on the measures to follow to avoid contagions and stop the spread.

The country applied staggered measures that included sanitary vehicle restrictions, in the gauging and operation of commercial premises, closure of educational centers, borders, beaches and national parks, among others. It is also important to highlight the country’s decision to always place the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization as a reference and international leader in the matter, whose guidelines and recommendations were applied in a firm and sustained manner. Following the recommendations at all times for the early detection of cases, testing, their isolation, traceability of contacts, as well as providing care and carrying out the necessary public health interventions,

A strong democratic institutionality

The institutionality of Costa Rica turned to attend to the pandemic. Here are a few but very symbolic examples.

The National Liquor Factory transformed its production to become the great supplier of alcohol in gel to meet the growing demand and the Post Office was in charge of its distribution throughout the country. Public universities concentrated on developing respirators to equip and strengthen intensive care units in the country. The National Apprenticeship Institute produced thousands of pieces of hospital clothing and the Ministry of Labor and the Joint Institute for Social Aid launched the Protect initiative to support people whose jobs have been affected by the crisis. The security and police forces were dedicated to supporting the monitoring of compliance with the restrictive regulations issued and making calls for attention when required.

Congress also passed legislation quickly to allow the application of emergency measures, the flexibility of labor contracts to avoid layoffs and a tax relief plan that establishes a moratorium on the payment of some tariffs. The National Center for Biotechnological Innovations develops, with the support of the UN, its own diagnostic tests and the Costa Rican Institute of Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health collaborates on the topics of vaccines, antivirals and treatments. Most of Costa Rican society has responded adequately to the instructions of the authorities and has acted responsibly. The sum of all the measures described above generated a strong sense of ownership and trust.

In general terms, people have respected the call to adopt basic hygiene measures, stay at home, keep physical distance and avoid public places as much as possible. Various initiatives brought activities, concerts, art and culture to people’s homes through social networks, while promoting sanitary measures.

Hundreds of companies, foundations, and community organizations were in charge of distributing food and aid to those who were being affected by the economic slowdown. Others collaborated with the authorities in the distribution of medicines.

There are also countless individual samples of support and solidarity, such as the case of a taxi driver who was waiting in front of a health center in a populous region of the country to give free service to health personnel.

Don’t let your guard down

Every day Daniel Salas, Minister of Public Health, makes the same warnings at the usual evening press conference: “We cannot trust ourselves, we need to be very careful and follow all the sanitary and physical distance regulations.”

Most of Costa Rican society has responded adequately to the instructions of the authorities and has acted responsibly

Little by little, and with that confidence in the results achieved, the Government has taken the decision to relax some of its measures. For example, some shops may return to their functions with capacity limitations and some non-group sports can already be practiced in open areas.

The Ministry of Education and other sectors are developing protocols that allow them to open gradually. However, the authorities have warned that in the face of a new increase in infections, it could quickly return to the original restrictions.

The authorities acknowledge that the impact could reach 500,000 jobs due to the pandemic and the World Bank has said that the economy will have a recession close to 3.3% of GDP in 2020. A significant increase is also expected in the fiscal deficit and the University Costa Rica expects a sharp increase in unemployment and poverty.

At the United Nations, we are supporting the country in identifying key challenges that must be urgently faced and that can be summarized as: the prevailing need to continue prioritizing health, focus the response based on science and evidence, promote gender equality , the elimination of violence and discrimination in this context, as well as starting the process of socio-economic recovery as soon as possible and supporting the most excluded groups to ensure that no one will be left behind.

From donating thousands of screening tests and personal protective equipment, to supporting scientific innovation and creating its own diagnostic tests, the United Nations is also fully accompanying Costa Rica in this process and has established at least six Key lines of support that have generated very concrete results in key areas such as: health protection, care for excluded populations, strengthening of national institutions, support for socioeconomic recovery, risk communication and social mobilization to stop the spread of the virus and support of actions to continue promoting sustainable development, culture, art in homes and communities.

The battle is not yet won and it is far from over, but the results so far show that the example of Costa Rica must be studied and taken into consideration as an example of good practice and experience of planning and action.

Alice Shackelford She is the UN Resident Coordinator Costa Rica and María Dolores Pérez-Rosales He is a PAHO / WHO representative in Costa Rica.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.

.