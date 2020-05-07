Does breaking a mirror give seven years of bad luck? According to superstition, the answer is yes. But what do you see when you look in the mirror?

In ancient Greece, they were not only a means of checking lipstick, but also portals for the soul. So you can imagine what a bad omen it would be to break one.

Although the exact origins of the belief are inaccurate, the potentially centuries-old tradition clings to the idea that a mirror is a projection of one’s appearance and soul.

However, it was the Romans who gave us the idea that it would bring seven years of bad luck. For them life occurred in cycles of seven years. (There is also a superstition that claims that if it breaks into small pieces, its bad luck will be less than if it breaks into large pieces.)

Over time the myth arose that by breaking a mirror, the soul would remain locked in the broken pieces for seven years.

However, one way to avoid the curse was to collect all the pieces, put them together in a paper or cloth bag and throw it into a fast flowing river, so that bad luck is carried away, or bury it underground.

WHY DO WE BELIEVE IN SUPERSTITION?

Other theories express that superstitions regarding mirrors began when the first men saw their reflections in the ponds and believed that they were spirits or souls, or some essential part of themselves, that could also be damaged. Breaking that image was equivalent to hurting his other self.

As pagans, it is understandable that the Romans feared the power of reflection, but they went one step further: they linked the duration of this misfortune with their belief in the renewal of life.

The Romans believed that life took seven years to renew, so they thought that if a person was already so unfortunate or ill, that person’s reflection in the mirror would cause the mirror to shatter and only after seven years could it That person return to their normal lucky life.

What do you think, do you think breaking a mirror brings bad luck?

