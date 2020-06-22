Brand monitoring can be considered a key task today for all of them, especially because of the opportunities and risks that exist outside where all the conversation arises, which can affect reputation. According to a study by the World Economic Forum, on average, more than 25 percent of a company’s market value is directly attributable to its reputation. Monitoring is possibly the best way to get an idea of ​​how this aspect is, but it also serves to consolidate other aspects that we will see here.

According to Hootsuite, brand monitoring can be considered important for the following reasons:

As the first aspect for which brand monitoring is considered crucial, the source notes that it helps monitor reputation. Monitoring keeps these entities up to date and ready to address problems (or praise). After all, if someone writes, for example, a compliment and it is not noticed, can it really be said that such an action existed?

By keeping an eye on the conversation, brands can react if they delay any messages that are presented. There are various examples that exist out there in channels such as social networks where brands manage to attend to mentions in time, either to extract positive value or to attend to a potential crisis that could damage the reputation of the brand or company.

Analyze customer sentiment

On the other hand, brand monitoring does not only work if you want to know if people are talking about it, it is also useful to know how or in what sense they are talking. Monitoring allows you to feel the pulse to see how customers feel, this through evaluating the feeling of the conversations.

Taking this point into account is particularly important for those companies or professionals who consider that “there is no bad publicity” when they are being talked about a lot for an event or action. Negative advertising can certainly have negative consequences.

In relation to this, brands must be aware of changes in the feeling of the conversation around them, a sudden change should attract attention and the source from which it comes must be quickly identified. As the source points out, if something you have posted has caused a sudden drop in sentiment towards the brand, you may have a public relations crisis on your hands, which should be addressed as soon as possible.

Interact with consumers

The monitoring of brands not only serves to find the mentions that have been made directly to the company, for example, through a label on social networks. In developing it you can also use it to find comments that have gone « under the radar » in order to respond to them.

Various platforms used for monitoring present the possibility of choosing particular terms under certain conditions, for example, mentions on social networks where the brand is not tagged, so as not to lose sight of any message.

Find content options or ideas

If your brand has someone who has decided to write a positive story where they are considered, or has simply published a post on social networks where they express how much they appreciate the firm, this is great news.

This is because these elements now have new content to share with customers and the community. All you have to do is watch and wait for these elements to be generated.

As you can understand, the idea with monitoring here is to find the so-called content generated by users or customers, which can give a boost to the company’s perception, provided it is positive.

Any company that does its job well will surely find a client sooner or later making mention of this, generally it is the social networks where these manifestations of appreciation occur that can be understood as content for the brand (provided you have the authorization of the person to use them).

Finally, monitoring is key to keep track of the competition and its actions. To tell the source, taking a look at the competition to see what they are doing right or wrong is part of the holistic monitoring of the brands.

All those lessons from your victories or successes, as well as those from failures are also lessons for your own brand and you have to learn from them. This is where a phrase like « keep your friends close, and your enemies even closer » makes more sense than ever.

What exactly should you monitor?

Now that you know the reason for its importance, it is important to know what you should be monitoring in the different key channels of the brand, be it printed or digital publications, social media platforms, broadcast media, online forums or review sites.

Mentions of the brand and its products

This section can be understood as the most obvious and also as the most important to keep track of. The idea is to understand if people are talking about the brand, and if they do, to know what they say or if they mention it directly or indirectly.

Companies should watch for posts or content that uses the brand name, along with variations or spelling errors, away from a label or direct mention.

Within this section you can also consider elements such as the slogan and the hashtags that you have as part of your branding.

As the source points out, executives or other (known) public employees may be at the center of advertising at one point in another … and you want to be ready.

The internet world is full of cases such as statements by executives that end up impacting the brands they represent, as a recent example we have Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder of Grupo Salinas, with his statements regarding the new normal and the pandemic.

You also have to keep an eye on the analysis of the website to identify the inbound links, this could lead to a reference on the network that you may have no idea that it is there. And it could be positive or negative….

Industry people and jargon

Finally, since no brand is isolated, it is necessary to keep track of what is being said in the industry in general, do you know if a crisis is brewing that could infect the reputation of the brand or company? Can you take advantage of some trending topic?

Conversations in the industry can also affect you, positively or negatively, so stay informed about the bigger conversation.

