Why is bitcoin bad for the environment?

05/19/2021 at 9:36 AM CEST

The recent decision of the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, to stop accepting bitcoin to buy their cars, claiming its impact on the environment has reopened a debate on the cryptocurrency invented by a group of computer scientists in 2008: is it bitcoin sustainable from an environmental point of view?

All the studies carried out so far point to the fact that the computerized ‘mining’ necessary to create bitcoins generates a huge consumption of electricity, which translates into the emission of hundreds of millions of tons of greenhouse gases (GHG).

A recent study by Nature has concluded that bitcoin operations in China alone will produce 130 million tons of GHG in 2024, more than the entire economy of the Czech Republic generates in a year. Another study from the University of Cambridge has concluded that the annual energy needed to produce bitcoins exceeds that consumed by Argentina. If bitcoin were a country, it would consume more electricity per year than Finland and Switzerland.

All this happens because the production of bitcoins requires hundreds of thousands of computers to run non-stop at full capacity, which is a huge energy expenditure. And it is that the ‘mining’ of this cryptocurrency is based on the constant verification of transactions through very complicated mathematical calculations, puzzles that guarantee that no one fraudulently edits the global record of all these transactions.

The Cambridge University study has concluded that the electrical consumtion to ‘mine’ bitcoins is currently equivalent to 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, which is already above those of Argentina (121 TWh), the Netherlands (108.8 TWh) and the United Arab Emirates (113.20 TWh), and will soon surpass that of Norway (122.20 TWh).

In Iceland, the electricity demanded by the bitcoin ‘mines’ is already on the verge of exceeding the consumption of all households on the island. The heads of an Icelandic electricity company have already issued a severe warning: if the demand to ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies continues to increase, there will not be enough energy to supply the population.

Bank of America analysts have pointed out, in the same sense as the aforementioned studies, that an investment of 1,000 million dollars in bitcoins (Musk invested at the time 1,250 million) generates the same carbon emissions as 1.2 million vehicles of gasoline in a year.

In addition, the increasing complexity of the system (the puzzles to verify transactions are increasingly complex) generates a vicious circle for the environment: increase in the price of cryptocurrency, increase in the power required to mine, increase in energy consumption and , finally, increase in carbon dioxide emissions.

Conventional money pollutes much less

Proponents of cryptocurrency highlight that the manufacture of ‘ordinary’ coins and banknotes also generates GHG, and that a high percentage of the ‘manufacture’ of bitcoins, between 40 and 75 percent, uses renewable energy.

But analysts at the Bank of America have countered that three-quarters of ‘mining’ is in China, where more than half of the energy is produced with coal. So what the impact on the environment of making paper money is infinitely less than cryptocurrency ‘mining’.

An example: in China there are ‘mines’ to create cryptocurrencies with up to 170,000 supercomputers connected to each other, which add up to the same consumption in the Community of Madrid in a month in a single day.

And it is that to ‘mine’ bitcoins you need ‘miners’, who give up their computers to solve very complex algorithms, the so-called ‘proof of work’. In return, they get fractions of bitcoin. The problem is that as they are solved, the mathematical puzzles become more and more complicated, so that, so that the ‘mines’ do not lower their performance, more cryptographic functions (hashes) are required, which is translates into increasing electricity consumption.

A Morgan Stanley report published in 2017 already detailed that for each digital currency that is created, on average, the same as an American household is consumed for two years.

Musk’s announcement that he will not accept bitcoins For the acquisition of its cars, which came only 50 days after it opened that possibility for its customers in the United States, it has been a real earthquake: the price of the cryptocurrency fell 12 percent in just a few hours.

The Tesla founder justified his decision by the “ever-increasing & rdquor; from fossil fuels, especially coal, for mining and bitcoin transactions. Musk thus wants to end the paradox of selling electric cars to avoid carbon emissions and, at the same time, allow a highly polluting method such as bitcoin as a means of payment.

The success of this digital currency it is related to its revaluation: more than 10,000 percent in the last five years. The current value of bitcoin, whose control rests only collectively on its users, without the intervention of banks or governments, is above 36,600 euros, although it exceeded 50,000 last March. And is that the high volatility of bitcoin can significantly change its price in a matter of minutes.

To understand how bitcoin (open source P2P money) has appreciated, it is enough to point out that the first payment made with this cryptocurrency occurred on May 22, 2010, when the programmer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas in a chain store. Papa John’s. Those 10,000 bitcoins would currently be equivalent to about 366 million euros.

Page about the bitcoin project: https://bitcoin.org/es/

Page of the University of Cambridge on the electricity consumption of bitcoin: https://cbeci.org/

