Why is Binance not supporting Shiba Inu?

Yesterday, Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency based on the dog of the same name that tries to compete with Dogecoin, was listed on the Binance platform. Which led to an increase in speculation within the crypto community, in the face of what appeared to be an endorsement by the exchange of the virtual currency. However, soon Changpeng Zhao clarified in the Tweet of the day why Binance does not support Shiba Inu:

Some have voiced concerns about $ SHIB listing. We follow users. There is a large number of users demanding it, to the point where we ran out of ETH deposit addresses due to SHIB today. Never happened before for any other ERC20 coin. Not endorsing it. Super high risk. NFA. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 10, 2021

Binance doesn’t believe in Shiba Inu

When you have a technology like Blockchain, transparent and open to everyone, it is normal that more serious projects arise than others. Thus, within the crypto world, cryptocurrencies with an important trajectory such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or Binance Coin coexist with other less serious virtual currencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

This, of course, does not prevent users in the crypto community from being drawn to these prank virtual currencies. In fact, for the past few months, Dogecoin has been consistently making headlines in the crypto world due to the impressive increase in its demand, and of course its price. A process that Shiba Inu has also undergone, even despite not having a technological project behind it that supports its value.

However, at the end of the day, it is user demand that commands the crypto market. And this is especially true for companies like Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange. Which has found itself in the position of having to list Shiba Inu on its platform, even despite not supporting the project.

In this way, Changpeng Zhao makes it clear why Binance does not support Shiba Inu, a virtual currency that continues to be an essentially speculative product. Despite which, and to respond to the requests of their users, they have had to allow transactions with virtual currency within their exchange platform.

