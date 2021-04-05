Why is beets a staple in a weight loss diet?

Beets are one of the sweeter and more energetic vegetables. It is actually a root that is the lower stem of a plant native to Mediterranean and Western Europe called Beta Vulgaris. It is a complete food that is characterized by its exceptional nutritional potential, therapeutic properties and is considered a great addition to any program focused on weight loss The reason? It does not contain fat, is an inexhaustible source of vitamins and minerals, and is characterized by its high fiber content.

The beet has a fine skin that covers a dense and very succulent pulp, which is characterized by its intense color that can range from dark red to purplish. What’s more its pulp is a complex nutritional formula It stands out for its high content of folic acid, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron and iodine. It also contains good amounts of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and powerful antioxidants. While beet is considered a medicinal food that is associated with great anti-cancer, digestive and cleansing properties. One of its greatest benefits is its benefits to stimulate weight loss.

Why does beetroot help you lose weight?

1. They are low in calories, rich in fiber and water

When we try to lose weight, one of the most important aspects of good results is to surround ourselves with low-calorie, high-fiber and satisfying foods that invite us not to overeat and to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. Beets simply cannot be missing: they are rich in water and fiber, two essential components to keep us satisfied for longer. They are also very useful to enhance hydration and although it is rich in natural sugars, it is a low calorie vegetable: 100 grams contain 43 calories and a lot of nutrition. Another genius of its nutritional composition is that it contains a very valuable amount of protein (especially for a tuber) and it is well known that foods rich in protein are a magnificent ally in weight loss. For more context, a cup of beets contains:

3.81 grams of dietary fiber 2.19 grams of protein 58.5 calories

2. They do not contain cholesterol or fat and are packed with nutrients

Integrating the consumption of beets into the daily diet is a success to lose weight faster, in principle because they do not contain cholesterol or fat. This is perfectly complemented by its low calorie content, high fiber content and exceptional nutritional formula. For more context: According to the United States Nutritional Database, beets provide a daily value of 6% vitamin C and 2% calcium, 20 milligrams of magnesium, 32 milligrams of phosphorus, 259 milligrams of potassium and 0.67 milligrams of iron. All these aspects make beets full of therapeutic properties: they improve cardiovascular health, promote balance in blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol in the blood, strengthen the immune system and protect the brain.

3. Improve digestion and purification of the body

Undoubtedly one of the greatest qualities of beets lies in its high content of soluble and insoluble fiber. Which benefits multiple and fundamental aspects of health: it accelerates intestinal transit, promotes optimal purification of toxins, fats, salts and retained liquids and is an exceptional addition to effectively and naturally combat constipation. All these aspects are factors that directly intervene in weight loss.

4. Great anti-inflammatory power

It is well known that the dark red color of beets is one of its most distinctive aspects and which is related to its betalain content, a phytonutrient produced by plants that has extraordinary antioxidant properties. Through various studies and research it has been proven that betalain is associated with immense anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to its power to suppress the enzyme cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) that is associated with inflammation. It is well known that inflammation is a natural response of a healthy immune system, but when it becomes chronic it can damage healthy tissue and increase the risk of long-term health problems such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

The truth is that there are many reasons to include beets in your weekly shopping list, not only will they make weight loss more effective, they will improve your health in many aspects! As if that were not enough, powerful antioxidants help fight free radicals responsible for oxidative stress and a long list of chronic diseases. In such a way that eating beets is a great complement to fight obesity, protect us from diseases and fill us with energy of the highest quality.

