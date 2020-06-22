© Jeff Fusco

A new financial aid check is in doubt.

The approval in Congress of a possible second economic stimulus by coronavirus has a deadline considered: on August 8.

The above taking the Senate calendar, since the Democrats wanted it to be approved – by endorsing the Heroes Law in the House – but Republicans remain in doubt.

Although there are several proposals on the table, the only firm one is that of the Democrats and their opponents consider it excessive.

President Donald Trump He has put other ideas into circulation, including a $ 4,000 tax credit to promote local tourism.

However, Republicans have a busy agenda not related to economic issues, but that includes priorities for the president, such as the appointment of new judges.

The problem is that the Senate calendar shows a two-week break from July 4 to 20.

That means that if a new economic stimulus is approved it will have to be at the end of July, since on August 8 a traditional recess begins.

Aid approval is not only about Congress, but President Trump’s signature times, as well as its implementation, which should take months.

In addition to this, in September Republicans would be focused on other issues before a possible electoral defeat.

The current financial aid continues to be sent to millions of people.

