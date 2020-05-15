Since the new Marvel Studios series about Bruce Banner’s cousin was announced, fans have imagined various actresses as the protagonist, although one is the most frequent, but there are five reasons why Alison Brie should be ‘She Hulk’.

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a superhero, who received an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and acquired a milder version of her Hulk condition.

As such, Walters becomes a great and powerful green version of herselfWhile still largely preserving her personality, in particular, she retains her intelligence and emotional control, though like the Hulk, she still strengthens herself if she becomes enraged. As time progressed his transformation became permanent.

Alison Brie, is an American actress, remembered for playing Annie Edison, in ‘Community’; Trudy Campbell, in ‘Mad Men’, and Sarah, the central character of ‘Horse Girl’, is the latest co-produced and co-written by herself.

But what are the reasons why Alison Brie should be ‘She Hulk’, the first one knows how to do action scenes for ‘Glow’, the Netflix series in which she stood out as Ruth Wilder, the main member of the women’s wrestling show.

The next reason is that according to what can be seen in Marvel, they are looking for an actress of her type, that is, that she can represent action scenes, maintain a calm and very impulsive profile when getting angry.

Alison Brie already has experience in comedy series that has shown in series like ‘Robot Chicken’, ‘American Dad!’ and ‘BoJack Horseman’ which could well help to give that series a comic touch.

One of the strong cards for Alison Brie to play Jennifer Walters is that she worked with the Russo brothers on ‘Community’, so it is with directors of films like ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Among the reasons why Alison Brie should be ‘She Hulk’, perhaps the main one is that she would make a perfect pair with Mark Ruffalo, after all the actor has commented that he will make a special participation.

At the moment, there is no release date for ‘She Hulk’, nor confirmed protagonist, but Alison Brie is undoubtedly a great option.