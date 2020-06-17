Life never ceases to amaze day by day and it is clear that NBA it is the materialization of that aspect. Kyrie irving He has become a true spiritual leader to all those who find it unacceptable for the season to end in this heated social environment. The fight for racial equality is a key aspect in the lives of many players and that of Brooklyn nets He is going a long way in his rebellion to the NBA, going so far as to have suggested the option of banishing the league and creating another competition of his own. Avery Bradley It is being one of their great supports.

06/17/2020 09:06

The experienced player of Los Angeles Lakers He has explained in an article for ESPN this position and what has led them to put in check a competition that, if it does not end in Orlando as planned, would suffer an economic disaster of immeasurable consequences for everyone’s mind. « Talking and raising awareness about social justice is no longer enough. We cannot think that as athletes, we can limit ourselves to using our privileged position to speak. We must find a way to go further, implement real actions » , assures a Bradley in what can be interpreted as a clear call to insubordination.

« I agree that going back to playing in Orlando would give money to all of us, and that money could be reinvested in projects to fight racism. But how much can we really do with that money? We should all contribute financially to this project and I would like to watch the great black basketball executives step forward. Without blacks, the NBA would not be what it is now, so the league has a responsibility to support us. They cannot remain silent and carry on with the competition as if nothing happened. « , said firmly a combative Avery Bradley.