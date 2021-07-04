Why iPhones are a real nightmare when it comes to repair

Repairing an iPhone is almost impossible.

We are not going to deny that the iPhone are one of the best terminals that one can buy today. It is possible that many users prefer the freedom offered by an operating system like Android, but the user who wants a smartphone that is to turn on and work, you will find your best option in the iPhone.

Now, among the many drawbacks of having an iPhone as your main mobile, highlights its impossibility when repairing. Unless you’re an expert, making any minor repair is a nightmare. And we don’t just say it, but also iFixit, the number one repair website on the entire internet.

This is how I’m trying to get out of the Apple ecosystem: Mission Impossible?

Why fixing an iPhone is so complicated according to iFixit

iFixit has published an interesting video about the worst aspects of fixing an iPhone. Because Apple devices are a complicated work of engineering in which each of its parts is perfectly placed. Replacing these parts is not only complicated by the way the iPhone is designed but also because Apple does not provide many facilities to the user.

The first thing that iFixit highlights is that to fix an Apple phone we need not only to arm ourselves with patience, but also to have adequate tools. Conventional screwdrivers do not work, some special models will be needed (iPhones have screws of various types) as well as other tools to separate the screen from the body of the terminal, for example.

Once we have managed to “open” the terminal, we will realize that it is full of glue or adhesive. On the screen, on the back and even on the battery. You have to remove it with great care so as not to break any piece, so rushing here is not good adviser.

Another thing that iFixit affects is that getting original Apple parts is mission impossible. If we want to replace a specific part, it will surely not be original so it is possible that its operation is not the same. Not only because the quality of Apple parts is higher but also because if iOS detects a non-original part, it will most certainly do everything possible so that our iPhone does not work properly.

Last but not least. If it is difficult to disassemble an iPhone… it is also difficult to assemble it. Each screw has to go in its corresponding space so it is very important to make a diagram of where each piece goes on paper. The organization is the key to repair an iPhone and is that any mistake can make us have a nice paperweight of a few hundred euros.

In short, if what you are looking for is an easy-to-repair terminal … the iPhone is not your best option. Apple terminals are designed so that you can go to the official repair service for any problem and we already know it, Apple doesn’t like to make it easy for its consumers. Not even to change a simple battery.

Related topics: iPhone, Mobile, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow