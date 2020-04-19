After more than a year of rumors in which it seemed that there was talk of a project discarded before entering the production phase, the iPhone SE 2020 has finally come true this week. A new member of what is commonly known as the category of ‘cheap iPhone’ within the Apple catalog, and which maybe it will come at the best possible time to be worthy of this label.

We know Apple’s history of releases over the years, and it’s clear to us what its concept of a budget phone is. We do not expect models with the North American brand in the range of 200 euros, that remains for other operating systems, but nevertheless this iPhone is cheap. And although it is partly thanks to him, it is more due to the movements of his opponents in recent times. When everyone has climbed the ladder, Apple has repeated on the same rung with the SE.

The ‘aspirational’ factor of the iPhone

Buying an iPhone is something that is often seen as a symbol of social status, and on this subject rivers and rivers of ink have been spilled both physically and digitally. It happens constantly in the world of fashion, motor and, of course, also in technology. Products that “are worth “more than the others due to the perception of the brand and what it means to have some of it.

Like more or less, share more or less, having an iPhone carries positive perceptions

Examples of this are found everywhere, and although there are many brands struggling to achieve it in the mobile phone sector, few have done it as efficiently as Apple has. Have been years of marketing strategies since the launch of the first iPhone, and the Cupertino company can be satisfied with the result achieved.

This ‘aspirational’ factor should not be neglected at all and also applies to this iPhone SE 2020, even if it is not the most leading product in its catalog. The new iPhone becomes an affordable way to own one, and that means a lot. Apple knows it and plays with it. We already had a first brushstroke with the iPhone XR, it is being taken with the iPhone 11 and with the iPhone SE 2020 the final movement may have occurred.

It does not offer everything, but it does “much for little”

Especially since it comes at the best moment in the history of these ‘cheap iPhone’. When the iPhone 5c arrived in 2013, the competition on Android was around 600/700 euros. The Samsung Galaxy S4 was then the greatest exponent of this competition. With the iPhone SE, in 2016, the Galaxy S7 cost 719 euros, a very similar situation. In this 2020, however, things are very different. Even Xiaomi, synonymous with offering “the maximum for the minimum” has placed its Mi 10 from 800 euros. By context, the Mi 9 started at 450 euros. The double.

Lite, SE and company usually include important concessions in many features, not so with the iPhone SE

So in this situation where everyone is raising prices, the iPhone SE 2020 is in the best possible competitive position because it is not the most powerful Apple phone, but it does have powerful enough weapons. It is enough to look at the second lines of the competition to see that the Apple A13 has the battle won against the rest of the chips that compete in this 2020. Yes, there are examples still on sale with a sufficient quality-power-price ratio, but presumably a future Xiaomi Mi 10T will rise in price and that others like Realme and company do it.

Perhaps the Google Pixel are one of the few phones that can stand up to this iPhone SE 2020 on “equal” terms, or at least in terms of strategy. Any Lite, SE or similar model reduces all kinds of features when it comes to arriving, but the Pixel A do not do it at all. The Pixels keep the camera of their older brothers with some small decrease in functionality but not in quality. So much so that the Google Pixel 3a, and the 3a XL is included, remains one of the best mobile phones of the past 2019.

If the Pixel 4a arrive respecting the movements of Google from previous generations, we may talk about the real battle in the strip from 400 to 500 euros. A Pixel 4a with a generous screen, with a second-line but powerful processor and armed with all the fluidity that its manufacturer is capable of providing, and with a camera worthy of placing in the Top 10 of the year it can be the heavyweight that competes with iPhone SE 2020 right now.

We will see what happens, but seen the seen, and on paper, the iPhone SE 2020 seems the most competitive Apple phone that has been on the market in recent years. There is no multiple camera, and there are frames, and the screen is “small”. These are all complaints attributable to the new iPhone, but Google has shown several generations that having a single camera is not an impediment to anything, and perhaps the same happens with the iPhone SE 2020. Sales will have to be seen when a reasonable amount of time passes, but perhaps many will be surprised that Apple’s movement has been more than skillful observing the market.