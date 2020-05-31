Although the battle between Android and iOS mobile operating systems is pretty close, to the point that both operating systems are very close in terms of quality and stability, We cannot say the same for other products such as tablets or smart watches..

The truth is that the iPad is unrivaled, just like the Apple Watch. It is true that we can say that devices like the Mi Band are a very cheap alternative to the Apple watch, but the truth is that they are two totally different approaches. Why are Android smartphones successful and their tablets and smartwatches not? Why does a user prefer to buy an iPad to a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6? Why has Google abandoned Android for tablets and smart watches?

Lack of patience is what has killed Android tablets and watches

When the iPad was introduced, there were many jokes that were made of it, including by companies like Microsoft. It was said that Apple wanted to combat professional devices such as computers with a “toy” device. The truth is that there were not a few experts and analysts who did not understand Apple’s movement. After all, the iPad was something like an iPhone but bigger.

When the Apple Watch was unveiled, critics were baited on it. Not in vain it was a product that had to be loaded every day (something that does not happen with conventional watches) without forgetting the absence of apps compatible with that device. In other words, many experts and analysts predicted a somewhat dark future for him.

The result is that today the iPad and the Apple Watch are two of the most successful products of the bitten apple company.. If your first versions did not portend commercial success, what happened? Very simply, Apple opted for these products, correcting errors, giving them support and releasing improved reviews. I mean, Apple had patience.

The patience that Android firms have not had. For example, Google instead of adapting the Android interface in an attractive way to tablets has decided to forget about them. True, they are now focused on ChromeOS and Chromebooks, but many of us miss a 100 x 100 Android tablet. The same with watches with Wear OS.

If a product has not had the desired initial acceptance, either because it is unattractive or because it just was not what users expected, do not leave the product abandoned and close the project (something that unfortunately Google does very often). Be self-critical, listen to the community and improve the product by launching a new version to the market that improves all of the above. The initial iPad and Apple Watch have nothing to do with the versions we see now, as they have undergone years of changes and improvements, because honestly Apple believed in the idea and did not want to give up.

Unfortunately it seems that we will not see Android tablets or smart watches with Wear OS that can compete against Apple products and not because Cupertino devices are better, but because Apple has had a lot of evidence that the competition. Too bad.

