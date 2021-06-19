MarketAxess: Why Invest In This Undervalued Company?

Finding a good company at a good price is a difficult task. But if you have time and find a firm that has increased revenue and earnings by 300% and 527%, respectively over the last decade and a 1,900% share profit, is a good time to think about it.

This is what Marketaxess Hold reflects, a company that offers a platform for the electronic trading of corporate bonds and certain other types of fixed income securities, according to Jason Hawthorne in The Motley Fool.

“MarketAxess is the company that put those numbers in and it seems to have a long track ahead. Nevertheless, the stock is trading at the same multiple as in recent years. Investors who pay attention to history can see that it could be a recipe for more massive returns over the next five years and beyond, ”says Hawthorne.

A cheap valuation

The smartest investors accept that large companies almost always look expensive. It is important to go further and show why.

When a company grows quickly for a long time, can often end up generating Profits What are they difficult to account for with traditional metrics such as the price-earnings ratio (P / E). That’s even true for valuation multiples looking ahead to one year. MarketAxess is a great example of how this dynamic can unfold through long term.

Over the past decade, investors who were able to take a longer-term view made huge profits. The company was steadily increasing earnings fast enough to make existing multiples less relevant.

Although the current P / E is a high 56, it increased the revenue and earnings by 35% and 46%, respectively, last year. That could justify the price, and something else.

The consensus of analysts is that Profits will only grow a 2% this year. Even if that’s true, it seems unlikely to last.

Why will growth continue?

Management has been able to grow the top line to almost a 17% per year for the last decade, and there is a good reason for it. The company operates an electronic bond trading platform that replaces the outdated telephone price settlement system.

While relationships are important in the fixed income market, price and cost transparency prevail over all. The company’s platform complies. It allows buyers and sellers to meet at a cost that is between a 10% and 30% cheaper, according to dealers.

As the volume of the platform has grown, much of the additional revenue has been reduced to the bottom line. After all, once the platform is up and running, it doesn’t require a lot of additional investment. That has driven profitability above the levels enjoyed by another dominant platform: Facebook.

Where do you have to look?

To remain confident that growth will continue, investors will want to keep an eye on two things: market share and expansion. As more bond market moves to e-commerce, the company should continue to see its growth high-grade, high-yield bond participation. Compared to the first quarter of last year, management reported equity gains in both categories.

In addition to the growth in USA, you are experiencing a solid growth internationally. The more than 900 clients of the company increased their volume a 18% year over year in the first quarter of 2021. Pacific Asia was a bright spot, with a 57% growth.

Another area of ​​expansion has been the trade of municipal bonds. These securities issued by state and local governments to finance public projects represent a 4 trillion dollar market. Although e-commerce only represented the 9% of volume in 2019, that number increased from 6% in 2017. The company’s trade in this category increased by 75% year over year during the first quarter.

Will it continue to grow in the long term?

“Only time will tell if the combination of growth and a great market opportunity will translate into returns that outperform the market. The company faces more competition than a decade ago, and logic would suggest that each subsequent percentage of market share it gains will get tougher over time.

That said, the stock is at the same seemingly high valuation it was five and ten years ago. Investors who bought stocks and held them were rewarded with life-changing returns. Today the situation seems very similar ”, concludes Hawthorne.