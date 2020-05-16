There is something more damaging to a movie’s reputation than a bad review by a critic, and those are the fans who do not accept an actor in the leading role of their favorite feature film. That is why it has been revealed that when he was selected to star alongside Kristen Stewart in ‘Twilight’, fans didn’t want Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

All the fans of ‘Twilight’ have been very passionate about novels and feature films, and despite the fact that today they support Robert Pattinson in any role in which the actor participates, there was a time when things were not this way.

The novels written by Stephenie Meyer came out in 2005, and with this a bestseller was born, where the Summit Entertainment studio saw a window of opportunity to turn it into a franchise. The central story revolved in a romance between vampire Edward Cullen and his forbidden love with the mortal Bella Swan. The novels of Twilight were well received. But thanks to the movies, it was when he built a solid fan base.

Going back to novels, when fans want a character that only exists on the pages of a book, it’s not uncommon for them not to accept the idea of ​​seeing someone else bring their favorite character to life. And that was the case for ‘Twilight’ fans with Edward Cullen. Before the casting process began, Meyer shared that her perfect vampire was Henry Cavill, but nothing was ever concrete with the actor.

After a strenuous casting, Robert Pattinson was one of the finalists to be able to take on the role and was selected after an audition at the director’s home for the first film, Catherine Hardwicke, when he was put on Kristen Stewart to test your chemistry to box. However, when the news broke of who the vampire boy of his dreams would be, fans didn’t want Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

This was learned from an interview with Pattinson from the Premiere portal in 2008, where he mentioned that fans hated him so much that he received a huge amount of hate mailAnd even the studio received letters requesting that Pattinson be replaced by another actor if they wanted them to go see the movie.

Upon learning of this commotion, she was his companion Rachelle Lefevre (Victory in the first two films), who offered a good explanation for all those fans, saying that each reader had their own image of Edward Cullen in their minds, and that they had to drop that idea to accept that Pattinson was the best choice for the role. But despite the help they gave Pattinson, it wasn’t an easy process for him, until the movie was released and everyone loved him on paper.

Apparently Pattinson has been in the eye of the hurricane when it comes to representing beloved characters, and now it’s time to give life to the new version of the Dark Knight in ‘The Batman’. Where will you see if you can also with the challenge, once the film hits all theaters next October 1, 2021.