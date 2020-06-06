Now that we see the end we can say it without drowning: the Spanish have had a particularly difficult time during confinement. We have been locked in small apartment blocks with low light and, in some cases, poor ventilation. Spain is the country of the European Union with the highest percentage of population living in a apartment, 66% compared to 40% of the average or almost 20% of countries such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, according to the latest Eurostat report. Many of our European neighbors have been quarantined in their garden or terrace, with room to breathe and views beyond another brick block. But why do we live in hives?

Salvador Pérez Arroyo, Spanish architect, honorary professor at the University of London, has lived outside our country for more than 12 years. He moved to Asia and now lives in Vietnam, where he is the 2015 National Architecture Prize for his Ha Long Bay Museum of History and Biology building. He has designed plans for new cities in Laos, Burma, Thailand or Singapore and some of his projects, such as the theater and multiple center located in Lake Maggiore of Italy, have been considered as the best buildings built in the world according to the Chicago Museum and the European center of Architecture. All this gives him a unique perspective to shed light on this issue.

“Let’s remember the Spanish filmography of the time”, he points out. “The films of Fernando Fernán Gómez, such as El pisito, or the image of the paleto who emigrates to the city where he is scammed. The peasant turned worker who ends up building the house that he will later buy with a loan or state aid,” says Arroyo. .

To understand these characters, it is necessary to go back to the 1950s, after the war and under the Franco dictatorship, when the Spanish left the countryside en masse to go live in the city. At that time the aspiration of many families was to have a house in property to develop, a value that promoted the Franco regime. Sometimes the inaugurations of the housing blocks included ceremonies and the blessing of a priest.

Nucleus of shacks in the 1950s in the current Jaime el Conquistador, Fernando Poo and Torres Miranda streets of Madrid, with some of the newly built apartment blocks in the background.

“The Economic Stabilization Plan in 1959, together with the labor concessions to avoid social conflicts, made the most qualified middle and working classes grow, turning them into ideal clients in the housing market, which would become an engine of the economy and a inflationary focus “, explains Arroyo. High inflation pushed citizens to invest in real estate to guarantee the permanence of their savings or to join the game of speculation.

In other words, our economy is like the train of the Marx brothers devouring itself to run at high speed. As the demand for land increases They increased their prices to the top of purchasing power, impoverishing construction quality. No government since Franco’s death knows how to oppose this phenomenon of autophagy. “

The physical model was from the beginning that of the city in height: small houses with few endowments. A prototype that spread to the same towns that we had abandoned. Subsequently and to this day the outlook improved with greater construction and design quality, although an increasingly speculative desire. “But no new formulas for the territory have been created and the design of infrastructures lazily follows speculation projects, forcing investors to fight to the death for the plots already reported and qualified, pushing their prices up again by skimping on meters and green areas, “he points out.

Anyone who does not have a flat is prohibited from entering Madrid

Carlos Sambricio, Professor of History of Architecture and Urban Planning at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM), has a deep understanding of urban growth in Spain. In his article Housing in Madrid, from 1939 to the Social Housing Plan (1959), he offers an interesting analysis and important contextual data.

Above, news published in the newspaper ‘Pueblo’ with extreme solutions for the sudden overpopulation of Madrid during the rural exodus. Below, a plan of the De la Hoz and García de Paredes prefabricated houses.

Madrid housed 160,000 inhabitants in 1750, in 1850 it brought together 280,000 people and in 1950 it already had 1,618,000. After the Civil War, the strong migratory avalanche resulted in the overcrowding of those who came looking for work. Given the dramatic economic situation, they opted for the construction of caves, shacks and shacks in suburban areas.

Semana magazine published in a report: “We are already two million inhabitants in this ineffable Madrid. What do we do now? … We constitute a city that begins to be a monster, so it is not surprising that his problems are monstrous … “. The Government opted for a drastic measure and in 1957 published a decree denying entry to Madrid to anyone who did not have a home. At railway stations the police returned to the place of origin who did not have an address.

One family per room

Given the inability of the State to face this crisis and the disinterest of private capital in building on unprofitable land due to the low purchasing power of emigration, the National Housing Institute (INV) forced companies with a minimum of workers to build homes for their employees. The shantytown residents needed to make a consideration for the purchase of their home and, therefore, in that same year, the Limited Income Housing Law appeared, the starting point of a National Housing Plan.

The Spanish minimum housing unit. Giralt Casadesús (1949) study of the distribution of affordable housing in Spain.

From the data published in Gran Madrid we know that, in 1948, each house in the suburbs housed an average of nine people or, if you prefer, that two families (one in each room) lived crowded together in a very modest house. And as the INV itself stated that It was only possible to build houses for those with a monthly income of more than 150 pesetas (amount unattainable at the time for many) the responsibility fell on the State.

After conflicts of interest with real estate companies and problems due to the cost of construction, in 1952 the so-called Fanfani Plan was approved, which was modeled on Italy. The Obra Sindical del Hogar formulated three categories of affordable housing (reduced, minimum and social) and proposed to build 10,000 social homes per year. Barely half of that proposal was implemented and most of them corresponded to higher category homes considered “luxury”, which were financed with funds from social housing.

“We have no right to continue boxing our families”

In 1949 the Madrid College of Architects called a competition for proposals for low-income housing, to which Fisac ​​and Miguel García Monsalve, among others, were presented. Fisac ​​started from what he called a “type family”, made up of parents, two sons and two daughters. There was a desire to modify the type of housing used so far.

Limited Income Housing from a National Housing Plan, in 1954.

The interior space of American architecture was presented as a model, which at that time was beginning to spread. When the architect F.J. Beard criticizes the recent past notes: “[…] We have no right to continue to box our families. The moment has come […] to finish with the closed block, the closed patio and the deep houses between party walls. The time has come for true urban architecture. “

In 1954, the Limited Income Housing Law was published, which established a clear difference between those of official protection and those of the free market. The law aimed to encompass all types of housing (from those for the affluent classes to the “ultra-cheap”), and limited sale and rental prices.

The rule also proposed two types of housing: the reduced one, between 60 and 100 m2 and a cost of 1,000 pesetas / m2, and the minimum, with an area between 35 and 58 m2 and an approximate price of 800 pts./m2. Social-type dwellings were forced not to form open blocks, prohibiting patios, and the need to modify buildings on two floors was raised, opening up the possibility of high-rise buildings.

Model of subsidized housing with a minimum area for one of the Directed Towns of the Ministry of Housing with Minister Arrese (1957).

And four very different types of urban nuclei were established, called “managed villages”, “absorption”, “minimal” and “agricultural”. Villages were laid out where cheap land existed. Away from the picturesque image of Spanish architecture, little by little these new affordable housing departed from the models defined by the OSH or the INV due to their high cost.

“A country of owners, not of proletarians”

In 1957, there was a change in the Government that affected housing policy: the Ministry of Housing was created and the architect José Luis Arrese was appointed holder of the portfolio. Arrese implemented a homeowners policy. “Let’s make a country of owners, not proletarians” was the most repeated phrase.

“Faced with the economic housing policy understood as a matter of state, Arrese defended that the house was a private matter “, explains Sambricio. “In front of a police station that ordered land and determined where to carry out each intervention, each promoter was going to be able to act freely wherever he had land; in front of the discussion initiated by Fisac ​​about whether single-family homes or two-to-four row homes were appropriate heights, Arrese proposed buildings of 11 or 13 floors, picking up the debate on the building in height “.

From 1960 –sambricio indicates– “architecture forgot the housing debate and opened the doors to a culture where the monument prevailed; the search for singularity or originality [que había primado antes de la Guerra, con elementos decorativos y regionalismos en el diseño arquitectónico] once again put aside the long road traveled by those who focused on the functionality of the home. Real estate speculation has done the rest and houses of even worse quality than those projected under the Franco regime have been built. “This has caused us Spaniards to dream of living in a chalet in an urbanization with a swimming pool.

Minister Arrese behind the wheel of a bulldozer knocking down the shacks in Jaime el Conquistador in 1957.

The little apartments in the town

The policies of those years took their toll throughout geography. The models applied to solve the overcrowding in cities like Madrid “were repeated indiscriminately in the smallest nuclei without attending to particularities of any kind and less to local conditions that simply did not interest”, explains Ramón Araujo, director of the Master in Construction and Technology at ETSAM. “This explains the disproportionate height of buildings in many small cities.”

Furthermore, “low-density housing, which had been very important in the immediate reconstruction of the post-war period, especially in the Francoist towns of the National Institute of Colonization, was a failure and I think they wanted to forget it.” Finally, Araujo points out that “block housing was a tool that lent itself wonderfully to speculation and it was manna for promoters. It should not be forgotten that, since then, Spain has lived on brick. “

In defense of height honestly



All in all, the dream of a single-family home is for Araujo wrong. He is an “outspoken defender of the city at height, which is the modern model. I see it – as the architects of the Modern Movement saw it – as an inevitable solution to the growth of the city. If they do not develop at height, cities like ours reach an extension that devours everything, Los Angeles type. “

“What happens,” he points out, “is that when our moderns defended the city at height, they planned for it a type of flooring that would make the floor a better solution than the isolated or row house. reasonable and efficient dimensions, many on two floors with double height, always with wide views over an environment that was very well landscaped, superbly oriented to enjoy the solar cycle and – above all – with a large terrace that provides the house with an outdoor space and protect it from excess heat. In a way, the model was high-rise villas. The best example of all this is Le Corbusier’s solutions. “

But the problem, as we have seen, is that after the War there was an urgent need for low-cost housing and soon the ideal model was giving way to a conventional house. In spite of everything, adds Araujo, “in those years the house kept the memory of modern ideas. The upper-middle-class housing model in Spain was developed above all by Luis Gutiérrez Soto, who today characterizes the Ensanche de Madrid : spacious houses with generous terraces. Even the social housing districts of Francoism are today more than worthy despite their inevitable technological precariousness, and in most cases very open neighborhoods were planned, landscaped and with a great role of the outdoor terrace. “

In recent years, apartment housing has finished degenerating in Spain “as a result of the level of real estate speculation and a policy aimed at favoring it, to the extent of allowing premises at street level to be considered as housing in some cities, something that would have been inconceivable even in the sordid years of the industrial city. “

In addition, Araujo explains, “by turning the house into a business, each owner has been transformed into a small speculator. Throughout Spain, the terraces of the houses have been closed – who resists such a succulent increase in wealth? -, generating not only the lack of a vital space, but causing brutal problems of overheating, demanding air conditioning and increasing the hermeticism of the home. Incidentally, the Spanish can boast of some third world cities where private property can destroy the urban landscape “

“I believe that the different urban models can be effective if they are developed with honesty. Our country’s tendency towards concentration and centrality has its reasons in the tradition of the Mediterranean city and life on the street. For its part, the Anglo-Saxon model derives from the 19th century Garden City, an idea of ​​great importance that in Spain we have misinterpreted and turned into our horrible semi-detached houses, but that in Europe has left splendid neighborhoods, “concludes Araujo.