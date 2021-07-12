Why in Australia 112 infections cause a very harsh announcement, and here with 21,789 … almost nothing

07/12/2021 at 8:36 PM CEST

It probably sounds very strange to us here, but in Sydney an outbreak with 64 active cases in the touristy neighborhood of Bondi was enough for the authorities to decree the confinement of the largest and richest city in Australia.

5 million people are “locked up & rdquor; in their homes without being able to go out more than what is necessary, and all because of a few dozen infections and not a single death until yesterday.

A world very different from our country, where thousands of infections do not even cause a reversal in the recommendation to remove the masks. And where the measures that the autonomous governments want to take are scarce and legally difficult to implement.

Now, in addition, an advertisement to mentalize the citizens of Sydney has sparked controversy.

When to act against the coronavirus?

In each country the decision is very different. And although scientists have their numbers, which they have been using for many years, politicians interpret them in their own way and the differences between countries are enormous.

In Australia the authorities reported:

– 112 new cases on Monday.

– 2.2 infected per 100,000 inhabitants in Sydney.

– Just over 700 cases since the Delta variant first appeared in mid-June.

– And yesterday Sunday they counted the first death so far this year.

In Spain, however, only in the last 24 hours do we have:

– 21,879 new infections.

– 6 dead.

– 316 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

– 891 cases in the 12-19 age group.

– 1,097 in the 20 to 29 age group.

And although you are “scandalous & rdquor; figures are considered “extreme risk & rdquor; In our country, they do not seem enough to take serious action, or make distressing television commercials.

It is possible that the alarm in these parts only comes when the rate of growth of infections moves to hospitals, UCIS or funeral homes. But experts consider that the exacerbation is only a matter of time.

The results of both strategies

The results that the Australian and Spanish ways of doing business have achieved, in terms of the number of infected and dead, have no comparison:

– Australia, with 25.5 million inhabitants, has 30,400 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, for almost 4 million in Spain.

– Its less than a thousand deaths (911) cannot be compared with the Spanish figure, which remains unknown but which surely exceeds, and not by little, the one hundred thousand deaths.

What do scientists say?

Science knows a great deal about epidemic control in animals.

But animals don’t go out of their way, and that’s an important difference & mldr; in favor of animals in a matter of prevention standards.

In addition, as animals do not vote either (neither in general nor in autonomous communities), it is easier to take the necessary measures and pay attention to the studies aimed at keeping infections under control.

Y the epidemiological studies that are usually handled ensure that from 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants we enter a phase of concern and we are in danger of an epidemic spiraling out of control.

A figure that seems to fit quite well with what they do in Australia, but which is a far cry from the data we are using here.

The harsh reality of the television commercial

The reality until today is that while on Spanish televisions we have not seen a saturated hospital, nor a coffin, nor a tear for Covid-19, now in Sydney they have launched a television advertisement that surely borders on anguish, but in which the authorities have a lot of confidence.

So much so that the director of health of the country, Paul Kelly, assures that they hope that it takes effect, because it is designed for that. And that is very evident because it tries to bring home a dramatic message about the need to stay home, do all the necessary tests and get vaccinated.

– “We are only doing what we see fit because of the situation we have in Sydney.”

The government ad, which is only aired in Sydney at the moment, shows a young woman in a hospital bed, who despite being connected to a ventilator drowns because she tries to catch air & mldr; but it does not get it to reach the lungs.

The text reads: «Covid-19 can affect anyone & mldr; Reserve your vaccine.

It has generated a lot of criticism

The announcement is quite harsh and many in Australia have reacted strongly and criticized the image of a young woman suffering from Covid-19 and is in serious condition.

But the cause of the worst criticism is that it is a young person, when the reality of the country is that those under 40 will only be able to access vaccines at the end of the year.

Perhaps especially because of that, although the ad launch is part of a vaccination campaign launched on Sunday called ‘Arm Yourself’, the discussion is strong.

Are we facing a slight rebound in the coronavirus?

If the rebound is slight, it is too early to affirm it. We don’t know, although scientists fear it is more serious than we all want to think right now.

The first because once again we enter the risk of more infections, more mutations, and more risk of finding an escape variant that will ruin everything done so far.

We cannot ignore that the Delta variant is a mutation that arose in a country where they believed that the coronavirus was already history and had nothing to fear, as we thought here a few weeks ago.

And now this variant is infecting 60% more and affecting even people with the full vaccination schedule. Not always serious, but some cases are already known that very recently were unthinkable.

The second thing is that we should not forget that the fact that hospital admissions are not increasing today does not mean much. The coronavirus does not act immediately, and it takes days to go to the hospital and weeks to enter the ICU.

So better be cautious, watch the Australian announcement and ask our rulers to keep us safe.