Why Iggy Azalea Didn’t Publicly Support Britney Spears

While multiple celebrities have used their platforms to support Britney Spears amid her petition to end her oppresive conservatorship, Iggy Azalea has been largely silent on the matter. And some Britney fans are unimpressed considering that they collaborated on 2015’s “Pretty Girls.”

In response to a tweet calling out her and other artists who have worked with Britney but remained silent, Iggy said “Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater. “

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iggy continued to explain that she signed a NDA, but that she reached out to Britney privately, saying “Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful. Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that – I’m good. “

She added, “I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE. “

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

FYI, Iggy opened up about Britney’s team searching her home on Ellen back in 2016, saying per People “They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something. ..to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence. And I’m not. I passed the test! “

Watch the video for “Pretty Girls” below:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io