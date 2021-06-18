Why I will not participate in the popular consultation

On Sunday, June 6, I went to vote with the same conviction and enthusiasm that have led me to the polls since I came of age.

It was particularly emotional to see the enormous participation of my neighbors in the box that I go to without fail every three years, at Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez High School.

I am proud to have been part of a process that demonstrated the maturity of Mexican democracy and the organizational effectiveness of the National Electoral Institute. As long as that is not lacking, the country will always have a solution to its problems.

That said, I have made the decision not to participate in the popular consultation on August 1, to which the same 94 million citizens who are part of the nominal list are summoned. I am not an abstentionist, I have never stopped voting, but this process seems to me originally flawed and absolutely unnecessary.

Let us briefly recall how we arrived at the absurdity of having to organize an election less than two months after holding another, and when the challenge period for the previous vote has not yet expired.

The figure of popular consultation was included in the Constitution on the occasion of the 2012 political reform, which incorporated the citizen initiative. It was tried to use twice – in 2015 and 2018 – but its drivers failed by failing to meet the legal requirements.

During the 2018 electoral campaign, then-candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador wanted to distinguish himself from his opponent Ricardo Anaya, who promised that, if he won the elections, he would put former presidents Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón in jail. The Tabasco man described Anaya as a demagogue and challenged him to explain how he would do it.

Until then, López Obrador had demonstrated to close the chapter of the past. He spoke of “forgiveness, I do not forget”, of “seeking reconciliation” and not applying persecution.

However, Anaya’s approach caused her idea of ​​reconciliation to be confronted. On March 25, 2018, in Guadalajara, when meeting with victims of violence, López Obrador denied that he promoted impunity. That later led him to say that, if he won the elections, he would call a consultation so that the people could decide how to resolve the issue of the past, although he always made it clear – he continues to say so to this day – that he does not agree to submit to trial to the former presidents because “the most important thing is to avoid the corruption of the future.”

Already as President, López Obrador promoted the reform of article 35 of the Constitution, which protects the popular consultation. But since it does not have a qualified majority in the Senate, the ruling party accepted the demand of the opposition that it not take place on election day – which also happened with the figure of revocation of the mandate – for fear that the President will use it to guide the vote in favor of his coalition.

Later, the Supreme Court had to decide if the consultation complied with legal regulations and if it could be carried out. By six votes to five, the ministers endorsed the exercise, but changed the question proposed by the President.

This would no longer be whether or not the former presidents are prosecuted, as López Obrador wanted, but the following: “Do you agree or not that the pertinent actions be carried out, in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework, to undertake a process of clarifying the political decisions taken in the past years by political actors aimed at guaranteeing justice and the rights of possible victims? “

I will not participate in the August 1 consultation because the assumption contemplated in the question does not require the endorsement of the citizens. With or without consultation, the Public Ministry can consign a former president or any other person who has allegedly committed a crime, subjecting itself, of course, to due process. At best, the query is a truism. At worst, a perversion of justice.

The best thing that can happen with this query is that it does not reach the minimum required participation –40% of the nominal list or about 37 million votes– so that we can throw it away, as is done with bad ideas, and we do not have to spend months discussing how to put it into practice.