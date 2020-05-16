Do I get mad so easily | Pexels

Why do I get mad so easily? If you have wondered what makes things bother you more than they bother other people, we have some answers that can help you know if your level of anger is normal or if it is a problem.

Anger

To enter the subject we must first know that anger is a natural emotion It can vary in intensity depending on situations or people, when it occurs it can affect us physically, our heart beats faster, and we release substances such as adrenaline.

The most common way in which we show that we are angry is through aggressiveness, which in natural terms, can be considered normal since it usually occurs in situations that we cannot control and it is a way in which we defend ourselves when we feel attacked, so it is necessary to survive.

Why am I angry?

The way we handle our anger It varies depending on the person, there are those who get angry more easily and there are those who do not show signs of discomfort despite being in situations that warrant it, this is because people have different levels of tolerance to frustration.

This may be due to genetic factors, such as that some people are more sensitive than others, and because of the education we receive at home, it may be that as children they have not taught us to manage our emotions And we can be very explosive in situations that we cannot control, and it can even be due to the family in which we grow up.

People who come from families with problems They tend to be more angry than those with a functional family that has taken care of them. If you get excessively angry, it is advisable to find out what bothers you and find strategies for deal with your angerIf you feel that you cannot control it, the ideal is to seek expert help.

