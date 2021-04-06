Why Hulk Hogan Can’t Tell the Bella Twins Apart Anymore

Hulk hogan couldn’t be more impressed with the Bella Twins.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee and WrestleMania 37 co-host revealed he was blown away by Brie bella and Nikki bella at the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. While the WWE legend noted he’s a “huge fan” of the Bella Twins, he joked that he’s “nine months behind reality” as he’s been watching Total Bellas.

He quipped, “I know those shows are filmed nine months or 10 months ahead of time.” Thus, he couldn’t believe what “good shape” Brie and Nikki were in at the ceremony, who welcomed sons Matteo and Buddy back in 2020.

In fact, Hulk admitted that the twins’ post-baby transformations have made them more identical looking. “I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It’s really easy,” Hulk (born Terry bollea) said. “I’m sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, ‘Terry, you’re talking to Brie. I’m not Nikki.’ “