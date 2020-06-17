100 years ago Christie Agatha marked the beginning of the legend that would make her the lady of mystery and the best-selling writer in the history of literature: with her novel Styles’ Mysterious Case, starring Hercules Poirot, gave life to a prolific work of almost a hundred titles, and a century later continues to test its ability to reap unusual magnetism in those who venture into the genre, as the writers agree. Maria Ines Krimer and Liliana Escliar.

What date is worthy of an anniversary: ​​birth, death, an emblematic event? For Agatha Christie this year motorizes not only one but two celebrations because she remembers the debut of her novel The mystery case of Styles, which was created as a result of a bet with his sister Madge and had several editorial rejections until he published in 1920, and because It is also 130 years since his birth in 1890 in Torquay, in the south of England, where he received a classical Victorian formation and displayed his interest in music, singing, mathematics and word games.

The cover letters of the writer who became a legend and became one of the best-selling novelists in history -only surpassed by the Bible and Shakespeare– with two billion copies in more than 45 languages, promote the return to his work, while inviting new generations to get to know it through his books or through some of the hundreds of audiovisual adaptations that were made of his texts.

In fact, this year the Booket label of the Planeta publisher released a reissue of his best novels, and new developments in films are also expected because next October the release of the Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, who some years ago covered Murder on the Orient Express and in some interviews he expressed his interest in continuing with the creation of Christie’s universe.

But beyond editions and adaptations, one of the formulas that provide some clue to the validity of the British writer (1890-1976), remembered by novels such as Ten little blacks, The murder of Roger Ackroyd, Date with death or The mystery of the rail guide, is in complicity with the readers, to whom it provides almost all the basic information to solve the case before the end of the plot. But also, even his most loyal followers, he is able to deceive them without raising suspicions.

For Liliana Escliar, author of Broken graves, « Agatha Christie’s work continues due to its multiple adaptations but, above all, because it is usually one of the first approaches that police readers have to the genre and that is why we have a ‘hook’ which is also affective. We start by reading her and continue playing detective with her. It gives us clues, deceives us, invites us to investigate with Poirot or Miss Marple, and above all, entertains us.

Something similar about that first encounter with this type of narrative rescues Maria Ines Krimer, author with several titles in the genre: “My connection with the black genre begins with the comics I read as a girl. Then came the Agatha Christie novels that Dad brought from a public library. I was a faithful reader of the crime queen until I abandoned her for Hammett, Goodis, Thompson, James Cain«

“More than more or less ingenious plots, I cared about the authors. Who cared about English mansions, poisoners, the Orient Express, or opium users? Chandler had already brought the Venetian vase onto the streets. Now the only enigma that the black genre proposed was the capitalist system and the novels had to be read as symptoms. The endings could be open, « says Krimer.

« But years later, with some homegrown in the black genre, out of pure curiosity I returned to Ten little blacks, Christie’s best novel. It was as if I had never read it and I think that its validity lies there. To read a police officer of Christie is to go in search of that unrepeatable anxiety that I experienced in childhood to reach the end and know who the murderer is, ”says the author of Blood fashion.

However, despite that kind of magnetism that awakens those who begin to inquire into the genre, Christie seems to be the door to new readings, so why not exhaust herself? « It seems to me that the key, » says Escliar, « is that in addition to their plots, they are their characters, extravagant and yet true. They are psychologically complex, they are plausible, they have real motivations and this is a characteristic they share with the characters of the new series ”.

Although things are more spread out now, at the local level the police and mystery narrative has been predominantly written by men. How to read the figure of Agatha with a gender perspective? For the time being, Agatha had as the protagonist, in addition to her famous Belgian detective Hercules Poirot, Miss Marple, a lady amateur detective.

“The Christie divorced when no one did, she bet on her vocation when women stayed in the kitchen and long transcended her gender. In a tradition like the Anglo-Saxon, rich in female authors, she stood out as the most prolific and the best. She stopped being a woman who wrote to take the place of The Lady of Crime, side by side -and taking the lead- with the most successful authors of the genre. An equity that also led to his Miss Marple novels, which solves the mysteries with as much sagacity or more than Monsieur Poirot ”, Escliar maintains.

Despite having written an autobiography, Christie suspiciously hid her private life, out of shyness -suffering from public exposure- or by bringing the enigmatic keys of her fiction to her life, in tune with her stories. His mysterious disappearance for eleven days in December 1926 is famous when his trail was lost and only his car was found. The cloak of mystery that surrounded the episode was read by some as an advertising strategy, by others as symptoms of depression.

The truth is that after an intense police search, which included media coverage and was even the cover of the New York Times, it was learned that the writer had spent a week in a hotel, where she registered with the same last name of the woman for whom her husband had abandoned her Archibald Christie a few days before. But it was never known what really happened.

Throughout his life, the British published 66 novels and 14 storybooks and wrote plays like the famous The Mousetrap with permanent functions. After his death on January 12, 1976, his autobiography came to light, in which he reported his childhood or his second marriage to the archaeologist Max Mallowan, which made her fond of archeology and travel, two vectors that underlie many of her works.

However, his name as his work are a legend and although he never gave many clues about the universe he built at the dizzying pace of a book per year, he left a clue as a proverb: “The best recipe for the detective story: the detective does not you should never know more than the reader. ”