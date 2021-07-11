Why have Sergio Pérez and Red Bull not signed for 2022?

Why Red Bull does not renew the agreement with Sergio Pérez? The Mexican is the only companion of Max Verstappen who has managed to win a Grand Prix in the six seasons of the Dutch driver in the bull’s team.

Czech is third in the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship, with 104 points, just behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

At Red Bull, a team is being built around Verstappen, having already dispensed with the promising youngster program (relegated to AlphaTauri). They aspire to lead the Dutch driver to the top of the world championship with Adrian Newey’s latest car, the RB16B.

Reinforced by the fourth place he won last year at Racing Point (with his first victory at the Sakhir GP), Checo was able to find his niche at Red Bull against the one that was coming on top of Racing Point with the transformation into Aston Martin and the remodeling of your partner and directive.

Even without standing out in the rankings, Pérez is a racing “hunter” with a fundamental characteristic: he knows how to take care of the tires and his runs are always the longest, so his strategies usually go through saving a pit stop.

In the hybrid era, Mercedes has never given up their fight in the teams’ classification, but suddenly they appear 44 points of advantage from Red Bull thanks to the combined performances of the two drivers and especially those of Checo, already counting ” on insurance “those of Max Verstappen.

At Spielberg he put Charles Leclerc on the sand twice in his Ferrari, which led to him receiving two penalties of five seconds each.

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The future of Leclerc, in mouths of the paddock

But why so vehement with the Monegasque? In the paddock there is talk that Charles is in a state of fibrillation with Ferrari. He is suffering with his talent, which is not enough to be able to challenge Verstappen and Hamilton on equal terms, having to settle for the back rows for the second year in a row.

John Elkann y Mattia Binotto They pointed to 2022 as the turning point year for the Cavallino: with the change in regulations and the adoption of ground-effect single-seaters, Ferrari has a great opportunity for a comeback. But is it really so?

Leclerc does not seem excited and seems to look around, although there is a current contract with Ferrari valid until 2024. And, above all, in the face of Sainz’s irruption, who is gaining the esteem of the team for his ability, method, work and determination.

Leclerc had ousted the four-time world champion, Sebatian Vettel, as the first Ferrari driver, while this year the driver in red does not feel in that situation because of an absolutely fair deal with Sainz.

And then, the sirens of the driver market suggest that there may have been some contact with Red Bull to find out if Helmut Marko has the will to build a true “dream team”.

While the idea would be tempting on paper, it’s hard to believe that the team that invested in and bet on Verstappen wants to change something that works. The feeling that these are just positioning games related to the Maranello performance exit clauses, is there.

Certainly a duo Verstappen/Leclerc it would have a bomb effect to respond to the one that (perhaps) Mercedes poses with a Hamilton / Russell. But could this sleepy market turn upside down with a sensational hit?

There are serious doubts: in the end, Charles will do well to find out how much that Ferrari ground effect is worth, while Checo Pérez may deserve a renewal without fear of being knocked out again by the market in what is, after all, his best season in F1