Why hasn’t the death of Latinos from police abuse sparked nationwide protests? (podcast)



The death of Adam Toledo in Chicago generated movements in that city, but not at the national level.

Photo: ED JONES / Getty Images

Latinos are the second group facing deaths from police abuse, but unlike the African-American community, there is no similar movement nationwide against such actions.

Before the case of George Floyd, which even led to the president Joe biden to press for judicial reform, Angel Zapata Hernandez he died in San Diego under similar circumstances, handcuffed and with a policeman’s knee around his neck.

In April the death of Adam Toledo, 13, sparked some protests in Chicago, Illinois, but what is missing to create a national movement for Latinos killed by police?

Jose Luis Perez, lawyer of the organization Latino Justice PRLDEF, explained to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, that many elected officials know that Latino communities are divided on the issue, but do not dare to seek unity.

Why are Latino communities not outraged by police abuses against their members? How does the lack of pressure from elected officials against police abuse affect Latinos? Is it possible to reduce this problem?

