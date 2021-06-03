Why has this toolkit sold for more than 5,000 euros?

It is becoming less and less common for an ordinary user to fix your own car. In many cases it is due to a lack of mechanical knowledge and in many others because current vehicles are less accessible and are governed by electronics. But not long ago, there were some cars that were sold with their tools kit specific, which could become very special and convey the values ​​of the brand or the vehicle itself.

We recently saw one of these toolkits reach the record 4,680 pounds sterling, about 5,445 euros, at an auction organized by RM Sotheby’s. The price is very striking if we consider that it is a simple set, with little more than ten pieces that are not even in a briefcase, but in a leather case. That is what you might think a priori, however, the tool set belongs to one of the most exclusive cars in the world and has a curious history behind it.

That they reached that price is because it is the original tool kit of the McLaren F1, the British supercar of the 90s that has been crowned as one of the best cars of all time. The model projected by Gordon Murray was special in many areas and one of its peculiarities are these instruments. They were made by the French company Factom, as it was a special order that had to maintain the same philosophy as F1.

In order to break that mythical speed record, this model had to be very light. To mark barely 1,140 kg on the scale it was thanks to the use of lightweight materials like carbon fiber, so you couldn’t afford a heavy tool kit. Factom designed these titanium pieces coated with titanium nitride to give it that unmistakable golden hue. Do not forget that the V12 engine of the McLaren F1 had a gold coating to withstand high temperatures.

Thus they made the 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 11mm and 12mm keys; while some Allen keys also made of titanium with a more conventional finish, some steel pliers and a screwdriver with interchangeable tips. All wrapped in that piece of leather so spartan that it served to not add more weight and that could fit in the front of the vehicle, right next to the Kenwood sound amplifier, where access was easy. The one shown in the images and sold for more than 5,000 euros belonged to a McLaren F1 unit that it burned, hence it is not in perfect condition.

Source: RM Sothebys