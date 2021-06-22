Why has the price of Bitcoin taken a historic crash?

The price of Bitcoin falls again. This time much more than the slump after the announcement that Tesla that it would stop accepting cryptocurrency. In fact, it has fallen so much that practically all the profits it has generated throughout 2021 have been completely erased. If it falls below $ 29,388, we are back to 2020 levels.

This time the blame Elon Musk does not have it, nor their tweets, nor their opinions, nor Tesla. The price of Bitcoin is falling for two important decisions that have been made in China. This has reduced the rate of mining – evidencing one of the main problems of cryptocurrencies – and anticipates a possible complicated future at the regulatory level.

China shuts down 90% of Bitcoin mining farms in the territory

All mining farms located in the province of Sichuan have been forced to stop operating, after receiving an order on Friday, June 18, to cease operations no later than Sunday, June 20, plunging the price of Bitcoin and other currencies. digital. In addition, it was determined that all electricity companies should stop offering service to any cryptocurrency mining company or farm in the region.

The mining blockade in the Sichuan region has represented a drop in the 90% of Bitcoin mining in China and a third of the world’s cryptocurrency processing.

The reason why China is beginning to control and block the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies in the country has little to do with environmental impact. It is an attempt not to lose control over the economy and “avoid illegal actions such as money laundering,” according to them. Last May, official Chinese government spokesmen assured that “they will take the necessary steps to avoid the transmission of unnecessary economic risk to society.”

The cessation of operations of dozens of Bitcoin mining farms plunged the price of the cryptocurrency by a 17.6%. Also, suddenly, the energy use of eight gigawatts.

To put that number in context: it corresponds to the power generation capacity of the eighth largest electricity production plant in the world. According to a map prepared by the University of Cambridge, 65.08% of Bitcoin mining is located in China.

We gonna witness a history in bitcoin mining tonight, all mining farms (about 8m kw electricity load) will shutdown at 12pm Beijing time tonight, Harare rate already dropped significantly after sichuan gov announce shut down bitcoins mining farms in Sichuan. pic.twitter.com/xRfqMCgWY1 – Molly (@bigmagicdao) June 19, 2021

China prohibits payment and operations with Bitcoin and its price plummets even more

The second hit to the price of Bitcoin occurred today, after the Central Bank of China ordered financial institutions, including Alipay, to stop accepting payments in the cryptocurrency.

The motive is “to protect financial stability, end speculation, prevent money laundering and prevent crime.” Coincidentally, the country is starting the operations of its own cryptocurrency, the digital Yuan, controlled and heavily regulated by the country’s central bank. From that point of view, Bitcoin is an obvious threat.

Between the mining ban, and increased regulation on the use of Bitcoin in China, its price will likely continue to fall for the next few weeks. Much of the equipment used on farms will move to the United States or Russia, where there is more lax regulation, although the price of electricity may be higher. Therefore, it would not be unreasonable to speculate that much of the hardware ends up in countries where the cost of energy is at historic lows, such as Venezuela.

At the moment, the crash of Bitcoin has caused a dramatic drop in the demand for graphics cards, significantly reducing their prices, which were for months at historical highs.

Also in Ezanime.net