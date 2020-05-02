The 5G network has been a topic discussed in recent times. However, the deployment of this new technology in Europe has suffered due to the low mobilization of network operators in that continent. During a virtual media workshop organized by Huawei, Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy (ECIPE, for its acronym in English) explained some of the challenges facing this continent for the deployment of the 5G network, which have nothing to do with the current pandemic, I assure.

According to Lee-Makiyama, the 5G market is “divided into two equal halves: China is 50% and the other half is the rest of the world.”

The data presented by the expert shows that China has half of the global market for 5G hardware and Ericsson, a European supplier, only has 11% of the Asian country’s recent offers. The expert explained that China has “suffered from higher prices as a result of the few players.”

The delay in the deployment of the 5G network in Europe is not the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This slow mobilization is linked to low levels of investment by operators (with private funds) that prioritize higher dividends for investors. According to the expert, the implementation of 5G technology in the European Union will be crucial in the coming year. Outside of China, the 5G network has only been deployed in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Korea.

In the European Union, the identified risks (related to 5G) do not only concern suppliers. As Lee-Makiyama explained, suppliers “cannot mitigate strategic risks on their own or through diversification.” He also explained that the relationship between China and the European Union follows a geo-economic logic different from that of the Asian country with the United States because our neighboring country does not have its own manufacture of 5G equipment and Europe has Ericsson, these teams represent “another interest rate “for the governments of this region because they” seek balance and not bifurcation “.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama also noted that asset markets have been underdeveloped because investors do not buy stocks because of their volatility. He also explained that China is expected to be the first country to recover from this situation because “foreign investment and production capacities are moving” to this country. He also stressed that reviving the economy in 2021 will be a major global challenge for the industry.

