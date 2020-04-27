A survey carried out by IBGE, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, showed that the South of the country is ahead when it comes to development. To give you an idea, the GDP of the state of Santa Catarina, for example, grows four times more compared to the national average.

And it is in the face of such a promising scenario that looks are turned to the coastal region – be it for housing, study, work or even investment. That’s right: investors found an income option in the financial market in the region.

For Thiago Cabral, founding partner of ABC Empreendimentos, a subdivision company, the economic scenario, accompanied by the pandemic, stock market crash, unstable dollar and the financial market losing confidence, makes investment an excellent option for those who want to have secure and ensure liquidity.

“Land, the raw material for civil construction, always values, which makes it one of the best landing ports today for those with surplus capital. We understand that investing in land on the coast of Santa Catarina is a unique chance. The available subdivisions are exclusive and exclude any kind of competition, thanks to its location “, he points out.

With more than ten investment options in the portfolio, ABC Empreendimentos works with different values, bringing the real estate investment modality and showing its value. “This is a great way to guarantee equity: they are assets that are sold alone in the future”, he points out.

Leaving risks aside

Thiago Cabral reinforces that the real estate investment is of low risk, that is, the land can become residential, industrial or even logistical. “When we think of a subdivision, we are talking about countless possibilities. What defines all this is the market, but it is certain that the investment will have a return and demand”, he adds.

And it is with this work that ABC Empreendimentos has solidified itself in the market: it has been almost ten years delivering partnership with ethics, respect and sustainability.

Among the investment options, the business group offers ABC Business Park, the first and only multisectorial business condominium on the Santa Catarina coast. Some of the biggest advantages of this undertaking are to offer the entrepreneur the possibility of saving up to 98% in operating costs by installing his company in a space where costs are shared (guardhouse with 24h monitoring, truck scale, leisure areas, cafeterias) etc.). A privileged location, close to ports and airports and on the BR101 side is another of its many advantages.

Colinas de Camboriú Village is another investment option that the company offers. The innovative and unique development, Colinas de Camboriú Village, is the only planned neighborhood next to Balneário Camboriú (one of the most coveted and most valued cities in the country). The company makes a point of differentiating the planned neighborhood concept from the condominium concept. At Colinas de Camboriú Village, residents will have access to a nursery, shopping center, pharmacy, hospital and security monitoring, among other things. Having a safe and healthy life, without giving up the structure of big cities is unusual. In this sense, it is necessary to mention that the Colinas de Camboriú Village, of all its extension, will have a 40% preserved natural area.

With a team equipped with professionals who have worked in the area for more than 40 years, ABC Empreendimentos, in conjunction with Embralot – Brazilian Land Development Company – and residential (horizontal and vertical) and commercial projects, have been building dreams since 2011.

In order to become a reference in the field of condominiums and civil construction in Brazil, ABC Empreendimentos is committed to bringing affordable prices and guaranteed returns. Learn more: www.abcempreendimentos.com.br

Website: http://www.abcempreendimentos.com.br

