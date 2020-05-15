Why has Rey Mysterio been removed from WWE RAW? On Monday we saw how Seth Rollins caused an injury to Rey Mysterio to remove him from television.

Dave Meltzer has given an update on Rey Mysterio’s status and why the storyline of Seth Rollins’ attack was done to keep Rey out of television.

Until last week, Mysterio had not yet signed a new contract with WWE. His current deal is coming to an end soon, and while Meltzer does not expect him to leave, there is no confirmation on whether or not Mysterio will extend his stay at the company.

One of the key aspects, as Meltzer pointed out, is Rey Mysterio’s concern about the future of his son Dominick. The idea is that Rey Mysterio does not want to upset WWE officials as it could negatively affect his son’s career at the company.

According to reports, WWE is not currently giving monetary increases and that could influence their contract negotiations with Mysterio. The Master of the 619 is in a lucrative deal because WWE invested a lot of money to bring him back since they didn’t want him to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling in the past.

Rey Mysterio signed an 18-month contract in late 2018 before AEW emerged, with the idea that now would have been the perfect time to be a free agent. However, that turned out to be the exact opposite, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to make many unforeseen financial cuts.

AEW’s interest in Rey Mysterio?

Meltzer stated that AEW may be interested in signing Rey Mysterio, since he appeared in the main event of the ‘All In’ show in 2018. WWE had tried to prevent Mysterio from appearing in ‘All In’, but the Hispanic Superstar told the company that he was unable to retire after committing to work on the program organized by Cody and The Young Bucks.

Dave Meltzer speculated that the AEW economy has also changed given the current circumstances, but that doesn’t mean Tony Khan isn’t going to offer Mysterio a lot of money if they want to have him on board. However, the lack of live events and the dependence on television money would make it difficult for AEW to offer Mysterio a sum of 7 figures.

Meltzer ended by pointing out that Seth Rollins’ angle on the most recent episode of RAW could lead Mysterio to return to work on a show with The Monday Night Messiah, or it could be the way that WWE follows the same story they did with Matt Hardy. to write to Mysterio off television.

