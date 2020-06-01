Jordan was very successful as a player, but things have been very different from the office | Streeter Lecka / .
Michael Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time. His achievements on the court with a ball in his hands were always synonymous with success. However, since it was retired and installed in the administrative offices, it has not been able to shine the same way.
After 14 season and the commotion caused by the docuseries The Last Dance, it is pertinent to ask, why Jordan has been a failure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets?
Michael Jordan, far from being MVP as owner of Charlotte Hornets ??
Being considered the best player of all time is not synonymous with being a great franchise manager.
In all his years at the helm of the franchise, he has barely exceeded .500 three times and although they have played playoff series, they do not record victories. His poor decisions with draft picks and a lack of vision for the changes he’s made are the hallmarks of his poor career as a franchise owner.
One of the most emblematic cases that pursues the career as owner of “His Majesty” is that of Kwame Bronw with the Washington Wizards, who was chosen above players of the stature of: Pau Gasol, Tyson Chandler, Tony Parker, Shane Battier and Richard Jefferson.
With the Hornets Jordan he is far below expectations, but economically he is still the most capitalized former athlete in the world, according to Forbes who attributes a fortune of around $ 2.1 billion and with a team that has increased its value to $ 940 million.