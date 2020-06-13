“data-reactid =” 26 “> According to her version of events, Jessica was taken for granted and that gave rise to” a series of problematic behaviors and tone outs that finally reached their high point last Wednesday. “After exchanging several Direct messages in which Jessica explained that she had prioritized promoting her program to social activism on her social networks, and that she was also terrified of the idea of ​​being vilified or criticized if she spoke about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, sent her one in which he added: “I have spoken to various companies and people about how unfair you have treated me. You consider that your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you use it kindly and without the intention of ridiculing others who are still learning. Good luck”.

“data-reactid =” 27 “> Sasha interpreted her words as an indirect threat to her career and livelihood, and has denounced it on her own Instagram account.” I am not saying that Jessica is racist, in any way, but I will say the following: he is very aware of his privileged position, of the power he holds and of the privilege that his skin color brought “, he lamented.

“data-reactid =” 29 “> The aforementioned did not take long to pronounce on it in order to affirm that she accepts this decision and that she herself has decided to cancel all her professional commitments to take time that she will dedicate to” reflect, learn “and focus on his family.

“data-reactid =” 30 “>” I also want to clarify that I do not plan to take legal action. I was wrong, and I’m so sorry, “he added.

“data-reactid =” 31 “> As far as Sasha is concerned, she has referred to her confrontation as a” disagreement “and has promised that it was never her intention to make her feel threatened. She has also admitted that she was in her right to point her out for not having participated in the current debate about the racial injustice that still prevails in the society in which they both live.

“data-reactid =” 32 “>” I took it personally, and shouldn’t have. I know I have to do better. People who have this type of platform, we must use them to report injustices, “he acknowledged.

As a symbol of her renewed commitment to using her fame in a responsible way, Jessica has announced that she will relinquish control of her social networks to different members of the black community to share their experiences and has invited Sasha to be one of the first to participate in this initiative.