Why has China censored the Friends reunion?

CHINA

Neither ‘Friends’ manages to avoid censorship in China. The Asian giant has censored the meeting of the six protagonists that HBO Max broadcast in the United States, eliminating the scenes in which BTS appear,

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and fans who belong to the LGBT community, in addition to other sequences that he has considered “obscene.”

Many fans were surprised by the deletion, several minutes compared to the original version, when they went to see the special on one of the three official platforms that the

meeting (iQiyi, Youku from Alibaba and Tencent Video). The reason for suppressing the scenes in which these artists have appeared is because they have had a conflict or misunderstanding with China.

In October last year, several Chinese nationalists criticized BTS because they considered that the K-Pop band had “insulted” their nation by not mentioning the sacrifices of Chinese soldiers in

the Korean War in a speech accepting awards that celebrated international relations between the United States and South Korea and had nothing to do with China.

In the case of the singer and actress, she was declared persona non grata in 2016 in China after she met with the Dalai Lama, with whom she spoke about compassion and harmony. Beijing considers the

Nobel Peace Prize is a “dangerous separatist”.

The Chinese government and media criticism of Bieber comes from 2014, for being photographed at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, which honors the fallen of the Japanese side in World War II, along with other victims of the war.

In 2017, the Beijing Municipal Office formally banned him from performing in the country, citing “a series of bad behaviors” by the artist.

On the other hand, China has always vetoed any information, as well as any movie or television series, with an LGBT theme. For this reason, the fragments in which fans of the

collective talked about the series, as in the case of a German follower who declared that he wanted “to have hair like Jennifer Aniston” or that of another fan who appeared with his girlfriend in front of the camera, declaring that, “like all the Chandlers” , she also found her Monica.

A CENSORSHIP FULL OF POLEMIC

In addition, the platforms also suppressed scenes that they considered “in bad taste” such as the one in which Joey appears in his underpants as he opens his robe (showing that he was wearing a photo of Ross pasted on the front of his underwear) or another classic sequence in the film. Monica told how Chandler and Joey helped her, she suffered a serious jellyfish sting and the help was urinating on her.

The censorship of the scenes has not been uniform between the three platforms. The uncensored version that could also be seen on HBO Spain lasted 01:43:50, while the iQiyi version had a

footage from 01:37:54, Tencent Video’s was up at 01:39:23 and Youku’s was the least censored, at 01:40:16. Subsequently, the versions of Tencent and Youke were adapted to censor the

same minutes as iQiyi.

The censorship has not sat down well and many followers have expressed it on social networks, despite the fact that it was risky to openly criticize.

Are we returning to the isolationist Qins dynasty, have we closed ourselves off from the world? “Criticized a fan on the Weibo platform, as reported by Variety.

On the other hand, these cuts have been supported by a good part of the population, considering that anyone “who defames China” should be censored. Many fans of the country, tired of the censorship,

opted to illegally download the original version of HBO Max, others turned to the Bilibili platform, which managed to launch the uncensored special.

*** MJPR ****