Why has breast cancer become the most common cancer in the world?

The breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most diagnosed common cancer worldwide, according to a report by the American Cancer Society and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Scientists analyzed the data of incidence and mortality of 36 cancers in 185 countries for this 2020 report. Thus, they found, approximately, 19 million new cases of cancer. Among them, just over 2 million were breast cancer cases, 11.7% compared to 11.4% of lung cancer cases.

In this sense, the researchers confessed that they were surprised, since it was the first time that breast cancer surpassed lung cancer.

However, when it comes to mortality, the report says that lung cancer remains the deadliest, accounting for 18% of the nearly 10 million deaths for cancer. Cancer deaths represent just under 7%.

What role does early detection and treatment play in breast cancer?

Researchers say it has an impact on the lower death rate, but not on the increase in the number of new cases. “We are screened more frequently compared to the past, and we also have the ability to detect asymptomatic breast cancers, but this does not explain the rapid increase in breast cancer rates in many countries,” explains Sung, lead author of the study.

A) Yes, it is breast cancer risk factors that have increased dramatically over time. Factors such as obesity, a lower level of physical activity or a higher consumption of alcohol. There are also changes in women’s reproductive factors, such as postponement of childbearing, fewer deliveries, etc.

The researchers of this study assure that probably half of all cancers are preventable, but not all risk factors are known yet, so a lot of research is needed to find out.