Why has “Adrian Kickback” gone viral on TikTok?

What is the video, the party and the trend that has emerged on TikTok around Adrian Kickback? The video has gone viral and it seems like a good time to shoot something on a California beach. However, it is also a song by Adrian Hour, an Argentine DJ and music producer.

You can watch the videos of both the song and the party invite posted on TikTok later in this post and learn more about it.

First of all, what is the trend around Adrian’s Kickback on TikTok? It started out as a song, but now there is supposedly a party scheduled by that name in Huntington Beach, California. Some people also create music videos on TikTok with the song. Others are determined to get to Huntington Beach.

“The recent furor over the beach party stems from a video that was posted on May 19, 2021 by the adrian.lopez517 TikTok page, Adrian Lopez. The message says: “Go out and celebrate my birthday ‼‼ #partynextdoor #turnitup #SpotlightAPI #beach #projectx #function”.

According to EnStarz, the Adrian’s Kickback song is “a song with funk music from the DJ accolades. The song released in February 2017 by Toolroom Publishing was licensed to Kontor New Media Music, Concord Music Publisjong and CMMRA. ” The site added: “Producer Adrian Hour and Argentine DJ launched Kickback on SNOE.”

This is what you need to know:

This is Adrian Kickback’s location is Huntington Beach, California, according to TikTok video

@ adrian.lopez517 pop out n celebrate my bday‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ #partynextdoor #turnitup #SpotlightAPI #beach #projectx #function

The video contains scenes of party people holding cell phones held high in a fun dance scene. It says the location of the Adrian Kickback party will take place in Huntington Beach. It will be on May 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. “GOODBYE !! Repost !! ” says the message in the video.

It also says: “Slide this Saturday, we will finally arrive !!”

But who is Adrian? The video sparked a trend on TikTok in which people claim they are Adrian, but the original user has also posted another video claiming that it really is Adrian. “Adrian Kickback; looking a bit tempting hahaha, “says the caption. TikTok’s username is Adrian Lopez.

But the artist behind the Adrian’s Kickback song is Adrian Hour. You can see their website here. It reads,

When it comes to South American electronic music artists, there is one who leads the pack: his name is Adrian Hour, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Having been producing music from a young age, Adrian is now taking the world stage by storm with a series of featured releases on some of the world’s biggest underground labels. From the Ibiza Terrace anthem of ‘That’s It’ on Knee Deep in Sound, to the progressive melodic offering of ‘Love Something’ on Toolroom, Adrian’s music creates a whirlwind of hype and hysteria. It’s no wonder his music is the mainstay of the playlists of some of the scene’s most prestigious artists, including Carl Cox, Hot Since 82, Richie Hawtin, Solomun, Mark Knight, Dubfire, Nic Fanciulli, Joris Voorn, Paco Osuna, Sasha, Adam Beyer, Kolsch and many more

“The description in the second video of Adrian Lopez says:” #duet with grivrz y’all want to know who Adrian is, HERE YALL GO‼ ️🙏🏽🙏🏽 POP OUT WE FINNA GO UP‼ ️🚨 @ callme.dezuno #adrianskickback #party #beach “

@ adrian.lopez517 #duet with @grivrz y'all wanna know who Adrian is, HERE YALL GO‼ ️🙏🏽🙏🏽 POP OUT WE FINNA GO UP‼ ️🚨 @ callme.dezuno #adrianskickback #party #beach

The YouTube title of the Adrian’s Kickback song reads:

SNOE is back with one last big release from Argentine DJ and producer Adrian Hour before the New Year begins. After his successful remix of Beth Lydi’s “Jump The Couch”, which was performed by artists like Sasha, Mark Knight and Dave Seamen, Adrian Hour returns to SNOE with “Kickback”. The original track is nothing but a beat monster. A cleverly crafted track that builds up for a massive boost that explodes in drums and synth power, mixing an euphoric atmosphere with clubbing darkness, all set to set dance floors on fire. Label chiefs Andreas Henneberg and Beth Lydi couldn’t keep their hands off it and got together to remix again. They are both considered fans of the bassline, and this shines as the dominant force in the remix, making it all work a bit while maintaining the original power. After their hard-hitting releases on SNOE, Compact Gray joined in the fun of “Kickback” and did their own rendition of the track. In true style, it rolls and bounces with playful percussion as a framework for original elements. There is no way to hold back when starting this track. With this EP there is only one way forward, and that is to advance in the pure bliss of tech house. Enjoy SNOE nr. 17!

Adrian’s Kickback hashtag has gone viral

Many people on TikTok are using the Adrian’s Kickback hashtag to share content about the upcoming party.

The #adrianskickback has had more than 54 million views on TikTok.

Many people are dying to go to the party.

These are some of the comments on Twitter:

WHO IS ADRIAN AND WHY ARE WE GOING TO HIS KICKBACK – Johnny (@johnny_avitia) May 21, 2021

