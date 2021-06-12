Why Google Stadia is worth it

Google Stadia is a video game platform that is very worthwhile.

In addition to mobile technology, Many of us are very fans of video games and we like to follow the news of the latest consoles and games on the market, like the future Final Fantasy XVI that will arrive sometime in 2022.

Observing the current market, we verify that indeed Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are the ones in charge. However, there are more and more participants in this work and it is that the internet and the cloud have facilitated access to other companies.

Google is one of them –although we can’t forget Amazon and Luna-. At the end of 2019 it launched Stadia, its streaming video game platform that, although it was not without controversy as a result of a somewhat tight catalog, It is today a fairly mature service with a player base that grows much larger with each passing day..

Unfortunately around Google Stadia there is a lot of ignorance. It is also true that Google’s marketing department has not done its job correctly, but let’s be honest. Stadia as a video game platform is worth it and a lot. The reasons? Well, honestly, they are not few.

It is an economical platform

Unlike other conventional platforms, Google Stadia does not require specific hardware to enjoy it. This means that we not only save space (to put the PS5 in the living room we need a cabinet of considerable size) but we also save buying / renewing consoles every X time.

Ok, to enjoy the best quality you need a Chromecast but it is not mandatory since we can use Stadia from any computer or smartphone. Now, even purchasing a Google Stadia pack on the Google website (includes remote control and Chromecast Ultra), it is much cheaper than any other current console on the market.

No patches, no updates… no waiting times

Google Stadia is the ideal platform for many users, especially for all those who we have little time to enjoy our favorite hobby.

Imagine the scene. We came home after a hard day’s work. We have little free time and we want to have a quick game. We get comfortable, turn on the console, sit on the sofa and … Patch updates! Goodbye to the possibility of being able to vitiate for a while.

The good thing about the cloud and Google Stadia is that there are no updates, no patch, and no long waiting times. It is to turn on, choose the game and enjoy. The updates are immediate and are made on Google’s own servers, so we do not find out anything at all.

Works really well

There are few users who deny the game in the cloud claiming lag, frame drops and similar reasons. Interestingly, many of them criticize the cloud and Stadia they won’t even have tasted it.

Google Stadia as a service works outstanding. With a normal fiber connection, the difference between streaming and local gaming is negligible. In my particular case, I play through a Wi-Fi connection with the TV 3 meters from the router and I get the highest possible image quality. There is also the possibility of connecting ethernet cable to the Chromecast itself, in case we want even more stability.

How to play Google Stadia on a Chromecast with Google TV

So no, no one tries to sell you the bike that Google Stadia has lag. What’s more, try it yourself. You just have to create an account with your Gmail email and try some of the demos or free games that Google offers us. In this way you can draw your own conclusions from the service.

A growing and better quality catalog

As we have said before, one of the negative points of the Google service is its catalog. The truth is that it is not up to standard consoles but it is also true that we are facing a service with a year and a half of life in front.

However, the current Google Stadia catalog is enough for any video game fan. Obviously we are not going to find Sony exclusives, but more and more renowned companies are betting on the platform of the guys from Mountain View.

For example we have big productions like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 21 or Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

You can enjoy Stadia on multiple devices

One of the advantages of Stadia is being able to enjoy our video games anywhere. Imagine that we are playing a game of FIFA on television and our partner comes and wants to see a series. Instead of arguing or leaving the game, we just have to turn on our computer or mobile and access Stadia. As if it were magic, we will start the game at the same time we have left it, all instantly.

Gylt: the Google Stadia exclusive that you must play yes or yes

Obviously this is one of the biggest advantages of cloud gaming and that is Stadia allows us to play anywhere as long as we have an internet connection, without the need to purchase consoles and without the need to install anything. Fast and easy.

Despite all this, Google Stadia is not perfect. It is a still young service with a lot of room for maneuver and although we all know Google and its lack of ability to properly promote its applications – it has a lot to learn from Apple in this regard – there is no doubt that we have Stadia for years and it is that the game in the cloud is the future. This is just beginning.

