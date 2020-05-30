We don’t know if Goku could beat Godzilla or if, in a portentous fight, Goku could beat Superman, but it’s pretty clear that both the DC hero and the anime Saiyan they have many points in common. However, today’s theory states that Goku would not be the Superman from the anime world but it would be Doomsday, also known as Final Judgment.

Doomsday is one of Superman’s most powerful enemies which was generically modified on Planet Krypton to be stronger after each of their deaths. If you think about it, this is exactly what happens with Saiyanbecause if they manage to return to life (Zenkai) after being defeated, they are much stronger than before.

In the case of Dragon Ball this it also extends to every fight, because after each recovery at the end of an intense battle (like that of Frieza, for example), the Saiyan genetics modify the power level of the fighters, making them much more powerful than before. This is very similar to what happens with the Doomsday cycle of rebirth and death, because every time he recovers, he returns with more desire to destroy the known world and thus take revenge on this “vicious circle” to which they have subjected him since the dawn of his existence.

So, the fact of the matter it’s not if Goku could defeat Supermanbut if this could beat Doomsday and be victorious, because when sharing that point of “evolution after defeat”, Goku would consider a new challenge every time, making him grow also as a warrior. Without a doubt, this theory is quite interesting and throws us a new ideal opponent for Goku which, as we have seen, has the same genetic mechanics as the Saiyan. And good, Who do you think would win?

