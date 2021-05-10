Why Giuliana Rancic Quit Hosting E! ‘S Red Carpet

Big news if your interests pertain to awards shows and red carpets (which … mine do): Giuliana Rancic is leaving her long-standing role as E! News’ red carpet host after 20 years.

Giuliana announced the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing “After 20 fabulous years hosting E! ‘S red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes. ⁣⁣⁣One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E! ‘s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She continued by thanking her production team and viewers, “To my E! Family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life. ⁣⁣ To my production team throughout the years, you are all simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will always carry with me. ⁣⁣⁣And to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride. I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter ❤️ “

It’s unclear who will replace Giuliana, but the network has gone through some red carpet changes recently: Jason Kennedy left his position after 15 years, while Giuliana’s co-host Ryan Seacrest stepped away from E! ‘S Live From the Red Carpet a few months back.

Love celeb news? Same. Let’s gossip together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io