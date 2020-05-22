Steadfast MVP candidate, deep in pursuit of his first ring in the NBA and aware with the aim of making history and creating a legacy. Those are the challenges of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a young man of 25 years whose figure already exceeds the world of basketball to become an idol of the masses, a benchmark for young people and reliable proof of the physical evolution of the human being. This man with infinite hands such as mill blades, unusual speed, a herculean body and 2.11 meters tall, squeezes the weeks before the restart of the league preparing himself thoroughly. In some statements collected by ESPN, the Greek faces very interesting topics.

– How to deal with the pressure of being a star. “It took me a while to take on my new role as a sports star and that would not affect me in my personal life. There are many things outside of basketball that could distract me and advertising obligations and so on. That is why it is important to have a balance in personal life. , surround yourself with true family and friends and assume leadership of the team. What you see on the court is something totally for the person behind it, “said the Greek.

– Motivation and feelings for the return to the courts. “I am convinced that we will be prepared. Our goal remains to win the ring and we have the motivation to get it intact. We have worked hard and we will continue to do so. We want to enjoy basketball again and entertain our fans. I have full confidence in that the season can be finished and the truth is that I really want to return, “he said.

– Origin and opinion on his nickname; The Greak Freak. “I don’t remember how it came about or who came up with it. I think it was during my first year in the NBA, after I made a very spectacular stopper or something. Everyone started calling me that (the Greek monster could be translated) and the truth is that I love it. I feel very identified and I think it expresses my attitude on the track very well, ” Giannis Antetokounmpo who will try to prolong the enormous performance he was having this season.

