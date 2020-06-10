15 minutes. The state of Georgia rose on Wednesday without the results of the primaries held on Tuesday due to long queues and problems in the count caused by the malfunctioning of new voting machines, which led the state to open an investigation.

The new system, in which more than $ 100 million was invested to replace one declared unreliable by a federal judge, caused chaos in several counties in the state. The main problems arose in Fulton and DeKalb, which comprise the capital Atlanta and its suburbs.

According to local media, the fact that some of the machines did not work and that the workers had not been properly trained to use them caused queues that lasted for hours. In fact, some counties extended the vote by two hours, delaying the announcement of the final results until today.

Research Announced

For all this, on Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperg, announced the opening of an investigation to clarify events that he described as “unacceptable”.

As a result of the chaos of these elections, there is still no winner in one of the struggles that aroused the most attention in the country: the fight to be the Democratic candidate for a Georgia seat in the Senate. The advantage is Jon Ossoff, only 33 years old, with more than 30 points. Precisely Ossoff published a message on his account on the social network Twitter, ensuring that each vote would be counted.

GEORGIA, we will fight to ensure every vote is counted! With hundreds of thousands of ballots likely still uncounted, we won’t stop fighting until every voice is heard! – Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) June 10, 2020

Georgia’s case was an exception on Tuesday’s primaries. In those held in Nevada, South Carolina, West Virginia and North Dakota there were no incidents or surprises in the results. In this process, parties chose their candidates for numerous elected positions, ranging from aspiring senators to candidates for state commissioner of agriculture.

In addition, West Virginia and Georgia held their primaries for the November presidential election, in which Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump clearly won.

Knowing for sure who will win in November is another matter. As of today, according to the average of polls carried out by Real Clear Politics, it is Biden who leads the polls with 49.8% support, more than 8 points above Trump (41.7%).