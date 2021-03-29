Why Former OCC Director Brooks Believes Bitcoin Is Stronger Than The US Dollar

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks, spoke about the regulatory hurdles for Bitcoin. Referring to a recent speech by the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Brooks claimed that people have “migrated to Bitcoin” due to the risk of US dollar inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a speech at the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Summit, stating that Bitcoin could be a substitute for gold. However, Powell’s statements were contradictory, stating that the precious metal is not a store of value, like the US dollar.

The former head of the OCC stated that the Fed has increased the money supply by 40%, therefore, the currency of that country has become “at least 40% less good as a store of value.” Brooks then highlighted the difference and possible fundamental weakness of the dollar:

The dollar may not be backed by anything … cryptocurrencies are actually backed by something. They are backed by underlying networks and what you are buying when you buy crypto tokens, be it Bitcoin or anything else, is that you are buying a part of a financial network built to conduct transactions of all kinds.

In the last two years, the market and the technology behind cryptocurrencies have matured. Brooks believes that this explains the increase in the market capitalization of this sector to almost 2 trillion dollars. The former head of the OCC added:

I believe that there are forces of the future at play and forces of the status quo. I think the crowds are telling you that these networks are where finances are headed in the future …

“The dollar may not be backed by anything … cryptocurrencies are actually backed by something. They are backed by underlying networks,” says @BrianBrooksOCC on #bitcoin #btc #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/wnNeWzcNY5 – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 26, 2021

Americans will push for Bitcoin adoption

For Brooks, the value of Bitcoin also lies in having shown that its use case could be fulfilled without financial institutions. Therefore, the adoption of cryptocurrency goes beyond speculation, Brooks added:

Bitcoin was the first token that showed you that finance could be done online rather than in the bank … yesterday $ 61 billion worth of bitcoins were transacted because that network has been adopted by people who used to go to the bank.

Innovation in the cryptocurrency market has faced opposition from regulators such as the SEC and the Fed. Brooks believes that even if US authorities try to stop Bitcoin, US citizens will exert enough pressure for it to gain regulatory approval. Comparing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to on-demand transportation service Uber, Brooks said:

You can absolutely fight the City Hall. Remember, all the mayors and taxi commissioners tried to stop Uber. But 50 million Americans wanted it and now we have it. It’s going to be the same with cryptocurrencies.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 56,012 with 4.7% gains on the 24-hour chart. In the last week, Bitcoin has retraced (-3.5%) to the low ranges of $ 50,000, but it appears to have regained a significant bullish momentum.

BTC with moderate gains on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview