Why Feel Good Is Purposely Ending After Two Seasons

We aren’t feeling good after this TV update.

In an exclusive chat with E! News’ Daily Pop co-host Lilliana vazquez, Feel Good star and co-creator Mae Martin made it clear that the Netflix dramedy’s second season will be its last. However, as Lilliana noted to Mae, the show has become “so loved” and a “global phenomenon.” So, why end the series now?

“My co-writer Joe hampson is very principled about — I think it’s a very British thing as well to do short series, and then walk away, “Mae explained.” The British Office, I think, is two seasons and so, yeah, he’s quite strict. “

As for Mae? The Canadian-born comedian was open “to do like weird Christmas specials and movies.” Still, Mae ultimately agreed with their writing partner. They added, “It’s really nice to just leave it as it is too and walk away.”

Not what we wanted to hear, but we’ll take it.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Feel Good follows the modern love story of George (Charlotte ritchie) and Mae (played by, of course, Mae) as they navigate sexual identity, gender identity, addiction and more. It’s safe to say if you loved shows like Fleabag or This Way Up, you’ll quickly take to Feel Good. We know we did!