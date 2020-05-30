During years, Twitter he had resisted demands that he do something against the most controversial messages from the President of the United States, Donald Trump. But this week, everything changed.

On Friday, Trump referred in a tweet to the protests and looting that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the death of the African American George Floyd, after the white cop Derek Chauvin support a knee in the neck.

The US president called the protesters “criminals” and warned that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins.”

After consulting the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey The moderation team of the social network decided to hide, without actually deleting it, the tweet with a message that said it had broken the platform’s rules on glorifying violence.

In the meantime, Facebook kept up without none warning the publication Trump that Twitter had hidden.

As of Friday afternoon, the message had more than 236,000 reactions and had been shared more than 61,000 times on Facebook.

What is the reason for this difference in the policies of both social networks?

“Different policy”

Twitter’s warning is the latest episode in an escalation of tension between the platform and Trump.

The president signed an executive order Thursday to allow an assessment to be made of whether social networks should be legally responsible for what users post.



Screenshot from TwitterTwitter placed the caption “Get the facts about voting by mail” on two Trump tweets.

The order came two days after Twitter called two of the president’s tweets “unsubstantiated,” stating that California’s mail-in ballots for the November presidential election could lend themselves to electoral fraud.

Twitter placed in both tweets the caption “Get the facts about voting by mail”, which redirects to another page on the social network with news on the subject.

It was the first time Twitter had used this fact-checking tool for a tweet.

Facebook also kept Trump’s post on voting by mail intact.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and president of Facebook, responded with a statement on his social network in which he expresses his disagreement with the president but insists on the importance of not deleting what he says.

Zuckerberg says they decided not to remove the president’s entry because “his reference to the National Guard may be a warning of state action and they believe that” the public should know if the government plans to deploy the force. “

“Unlike Twitter, We do not have a policy of putting a warning in front of entrances that may incite violence because we believe that if a post incites violence must be eliminated regardless of whether it is news of interest or comes from a politician, “he added.

“I strongly disagree with how the president has expressed himself on this, but I think that people should be able to see it for themselves because to demand responsibility for those positions of power is only possible when what they have said can be openly examined”, he claimed.

Zuckerberg said he has a “negative visceral reaction to this type of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric.”

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, the day before the president’s tweet about Minneapolis, Zuckerberg had said that Facebook “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything people say online. “

“Our policies have set us apart from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger in freedom of expression and giving people a voice,” he also said.

Zuckerberg vs. Dorsey

The . news agency, which offers data verification services to Facebook in exchange for compensation, says that “while Facebook applies labels to misleading posts, it exempts politicians’ posts from review.”



Twitter screenshot Trump’s tweet can still be seen by clicking on the warning.

Rory Cellan-Jones, BBC technology correspondent says that “overall, Facebook has been a more regulated platform than Twitter, but Zuckerberg has made it clear that he has no intention of following Dorsey’s lead when it comes to verifying what politicians say” .

Dorsey now faces the unattractive prospect of cracking down on world leaders everywhere. Meanwhile, Facebook doesn’t exactly show much solidarity, ”says Cellan-Jones.

Chris Stokel-Walker, A social media expert, he told Cellan-Jones on the Tech Tent podcast that “those are the kinds of things Trump delights in.”

“A former television star who likes to stir the pot. Now he has managed to face Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, “said Stokel-Walker.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on whether Trump’s post on the Minneapolis protests violates the company’s rules on content that incites violence, . said.

Clarification

Following the warning from Twitter and the continuing unrest in Minneapolis, the president released a clarification on his message of the protests on Friday.



.After George Floyd’s death, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest.

“The looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot dead in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, or look what just happened in Louisville, with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what last night’s expression means…, ”Trump wrote in another tweet.

“… It was said as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, no one should have a problem with this other than the resentful and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Let’s honor the memory of George Floyd! ”He continued.

