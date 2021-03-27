Why Extension of Tax Filing May Delay Refunds and $ 1,400 Stimulus Checks Further



Since last year the IRS has suffered from a lack of personnel and outdated technology to process stimulus payments.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had a delay of almost 12 million tax returns that were prepared in paper formats by individuals and companies until Christmas, according to a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration released on Wednesday. For this reason, It is possible that a large number of taxpayers have not received the refunds that the federal agency owes them from last year’s filing seasonsaid the agency.

According to the report signed by Kenneth Corbin, commissioner of the IRS wage and investment division, The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the agency’s ability to receive, classify, distribute, and process paper tax returns. In addition, much of that process requires the manual introduction of data from the tax returns.

Among the reasons why the IRS has justified the delay, the health protection of both taxpayers and the IRS workforce stands out, in addition to the fact that a large number of taxpayers submitted their tax return on paper instead of in format electronic.

A longer delay

The delay in IRS filing represents a big increase from the previous year. The numbers reveal that in mid-November the IRS had a backlog of 4.7 million individual paper tax returns that needed to be processed, according to the report. By comparison, that delay was just 183,000 returns at the end of 2019.

The IRS said it has made “significant progress” in reducing that backlog yet still had 2.4 million individual tax returns as of March 5.

Now the $ 1,400 stimulus checks and understaffing can further hamper the ability of the tax collector’s office to quickly address the delay in this year’s tax season that is underway, according to the report. Last week the IRS extended the filing season to May 17.

But the report warns that this can delay refunds and some stimulus payments for people. because it continues to present a lack of staff necessary to process tax returns for Fiscal Year 2020.

During the pandemic, the IRS reduced its operations by suspending the Taxpayer Assistance and Filing Processing Centers, face-to-face operations and telephone help lines.

This year the federal agency erroneously sent direct deposits to bank accounts that were no longer used by taxpayers as well as errors in the return of taxes, which caused the anger of the citizens.

As if this were not enough at the beginning of the year, the IRS also issued the previous rounds of aid for the $ 1,200 and $ 600 stimulus checks. The IRS issued more than 168 million CARES Act payments totaling $ 280 billion until Dec. 18, Corbin said in the report.

