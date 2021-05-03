Why Ethereum’s Unstoppable Rally Could Cool Down by $ 3K

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum has seen a 34.5% rally during the week. As of this writing, ETH is trading at $ 2,976 with a 1.8% gain on the daily chart. The cryptocurrency has been hitting a new high in the lower time frames and appears poised to break a major milestone at $ 3,000.

ETH with lateral movement on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

However, several experts appear cautious due to the significant walls of resistance at those levels. Trader under the pseudonym “Edward Morra” has closely followed the rise in ETH prices over the past few days. The trader is “fascinated” by the ETH price action, which has shown superficial pullbacks with constant grind-ups. On this pricing structure, Morra said:

These kinds of patterns end up exploding or cascading down at stops, both extremes.

The trader also pointed to the ETH price chart for the past 3 months when the cryptocurrency broke $ 1,000 and 2,000. Almost immediately thereafter, the price underwent severe corrections, as shown in the chart below. Next week could be pivotal in determining Ethereum’s short-term price trajectory.

Source: merchant “Edward Morra”

Additional data shared by Morra and Byzantine General trader shows a large number of ETH sell orders at $ 3,000 across all exchanges. Orders range from $ 9 million to $ 30 million. Therefore, they concluded that this target price will be a “challenge”. However, the Byzantine general stated the following:

I also saw walls like this at $ 1000 ETH and they ate it up for the most part.

Source: Byzantine General

Ethereum-based products received $ 30 million in entries

In support of Ethereum’s bullish case, CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demiros shared data on digital asset fund flows from the past week. Demiros’ firm has determined that ETH bullish sentiment is on the rise as the cryptocurrency saw $ 34 million inflows for its investment product last week.

ETH has “countered” a trend of exits that hit Bitcoin most notably. In contrast, the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization recorded an outflow of $ 21 million in its investment product for the same period. The trend started after the BTC mining sector was hit by a series of power outages in China’s Xinjiang province. Demiros added the following:

(…) Last week saw $ 21 million in BTC product exits, the largest exit recorded in that same period saw $ 34 million in ETH product inflows. This data indicates that investor sentiment around ETH is positive.

Source: CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flow Weekly

Institutions seem to be heating up with Ethereum at a high rate. In that period, the European Investment Bank announced an ETH-based digital bong. The senior editor of the Economics and Finance section of the German “Die Welt”, Holger Zschaepitz, believes this is one of the reasons for ETH’s rally.