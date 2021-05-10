Why Ethereum is far from ‘ultrasound money’

Compartir

Memes are extremely important in the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) may be the best recent illustration of the power of memes in a market driven by a combination of scarcity and user demand (note: some memes are more sustainable than others), but each cryptocurrency has its own memes that proliferate. around Crypto. Twitter and other cryptocurrency discussion hot spots on the internet. And of course, bitcoin (BTC) has the original cryptocurrency meme in the form of “digital gold.”

Recently, a popular meme that has appeared in Ethereum (ETH) circles is the concept of ETH as “ultrasound money.” Due to an upcoming change in ETH monetary policy, some ETH holders believe that the crypto asset may be even better than bitcoin in terms of money.

Let’s take a look at this Ethereum meme and see if it has any basis in reality.

What is the basis of the ultrasound money meme?

The ultrasound money meme around ETH originated as a reaction to an upcoming change in the Ethereum network, known as EIP-1559. Part of this alteration in the fee mechanics of the Ethereum network involves the monetary policy of the underlying ETH asset. Once EIP-1559 is activated on the network, a portion of the ETH that is used to pay for transaction fees will be burned, effectively removing that ETH from circulation forever.

The total amount of ETH that would be burned from transaction fees on a regular basis is a bit difficult to quantify as the base fee for Ethereum transactions that will be burned after EIP-1559 activation will automatically adjust based on demand. . Also, the number of transactions included in a new block (and the resource requirements of those transactions) can vary widely. That said, a calculation in October last year found that nearly 1 million ETH would have been burned over the course of a year from October 2019 to October 2020 if EIP-1559 was already active.

Had EIP-1559 been implemented, over the past 365 days an estimated 970k $ ETH ($ 360M) would have been burned. – Spencer Noon 🕛 (@spencernoon)

According to this estimate, ETH will remain inflationary even after EIP-1559 is implemented, as currently approximately 5 million new ETH is created in new blocks on an annual basis (an annual inflation rate of around 4.5%).

Of course, EIP-1559 is not the only upcoming change to Ethereum. The network is also expected to change its consensus mechanism from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS). The annual inflation rate is expected to fall from 4.5% to between 0.5% and 1% as a result of this switch to PoS. When EIP-1559 is combined with the switch to PoS, the ETH supply is estimated to decline annually, although the exact rate of supply reduction is, again, difficult to estimate due to the varying amount of ETH that could be burned significantly. regulate through the transactions carried out on the network.

This possibility of a monetary policy that gradually decreases the supply of ETH is the ultimate source of the ultrasound money meme. The current inflation rate for Bitcoin is around 1.5% (and halves roughly every four years), so the idea is that if Bitcoin is supposed to be solid money, ETH should be considered money from ultrasound because it will have a lower emission rate.

Weakened credibility

So do the upcoming changes to ETH monetary policy mean that the crypto asset will be turned into ultrasound money? No. Sure, all things being equal and just comparing ETH to itself, these changes in monetary policy can be seen as a positive move for cryptocurrency. However, ETH does not exist in isolation.

The key reason that Bitcoin has become increasingly trusted as a global, apolitical store of value over the years is not necessarily the specific inflation rate on the cryptocurrency network, but rather the credibility of that policy. monetary.

Bitcoin users are confident that monetary policy has been “set in stone” and will not change for any reason in the future. The failure of the parties behind the New York Accord to push for a difficult change in the Bitcoin consensus rules is often cited as a key source of this credibility.

With ETH’s monetary policy change once again, the credibility that the policy will not change in the future is weakened.

In terms of credibility and the Lindy effect, ETH will effectively be 12 years behind bitcoin when EIP-1559 goes online. Furthermore, the credibility of ETH’s monetary policy will be reset to zero once again when the switch to PoS occurs.

The absurdity of the argument that simply a lower inflation rate is all that is needed to become ultrasonic money can be easily disproved by imagining the creation of a new digital currency that reduces supply by 5% per year and is controlled by a single issuer in a Google Spreadsheet.

Obviously, there is much more to solid currency than just the new base currency issue rate. For a more concrete example, look at Binance Smart Chain’s underlying token, BNB. BNB already has a deflationary monetary policy in which all the coins that will ever exist have already been created and the coins are burned on a regular basis. Does this make BNB money for ultrasound? Of course not.

Critics of this view will say that the social contract for ETH monetary policy is to reduce issuance to the lowest possible rate while maintaining a sufficient level of security. But even if you take this counterpoint at face value, this is an admission that the supply of ETH could increase if it is later discovered that more issuance is needed than expected with the upcoming changes to maintain safety. Proponents of ETH also say that changes in the issuance rate of crypto assets have always been intended to reduce the rate at which new coins are created, but this is simply not true (as indicated in the chart below) .

The volatility of the Ethereum platform as a whole also leaks into ETH as an asset, weakening the usefulness of ETH as money.

Money is meant to be a boring way to keep savings safe, and the “move fast and break things” philosophy adopted by Ethereum in contrast to Bitcoin is the opposite of stability.

Everything about the Ethereum economy today is based on speculative, unsustainable, and time-preferred use cases that could be gone tomorrow. Whether it is centralized stablecoins that could be banned with a simple stroke of a pen or spawning agricultural initiatives that increase user returns in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in the short term by issuing new crypto tokens with proposals. Of unclear value, it seems that everything in Ethereum is intended to pump ETH and ERC-20 tokens in the short term and not worry about the side effect of building a house of cards instead of a sustainable and decentralized economy for the Internet.

A specific example of the ETH pumponomics craze relevant to the upcoming changes in your monetary policy can be seen in the incentives to bet on ETH for the purpose of participating in the new PoS consensus mechanism of the Ethereum network. As Bankless’ s David Hoffman argued in an article last month, more transaction fees being paid in Ethereum should lead to more ETH being locked in to earn fees through staking, which takes more ETH out of the market and effectively reduces the ETH supply for sale. However, the reverse is also true!

If there is a massive decline in activity on Ethereum due to a regulatory crackdown on highly centralized “DeFi” projects, increased competition from more centralized and efficient offerings like Binance Smart Chain, or some other reason, the ETH that is staked should be left without gamble (and possibly sold). The PoS mechanism itself brings additional volatility to the ETH asset, making it less useful as money.

When you live for pumponomics, you also die for pumponomics. This is simply not a solid foundation for emerging digital money, and in many ways Ethereum is bringing the same problematic short-term thinking found in today’s bureaucrat-run fiat currency standard to the crypto arena.

In other words, Ethereum is reintroducing the same problems that the adoption of a bitcoin standard aims to solve.

As a related side note, the issuance of many different types of assets on Ethereum, including competing forms of money, hurts the usefulness of ETH as a decentralized medium of exchange. For example, the large amount of centralized stablecoin activity on the platform drives up fees for those just trying to use ETH.

There are a few other potential reasons why the ultrasound money argument for ETH itself is not solid, but these basics by themselves illuminate the fundamental issues with the narrative. John Light has gone into more detail in a direct response to Hoffman’s aforementioned piece, which is worth reading if you want to explore this topic further.

In short, it is quite possible that the changes being made in ETH monetary policy will lead to a short-term surge in the price of ETH, perhaps even when denominated in bitcoins. But these changes are also a continuation of the same kinds of policies that make ETH less useful as solid money in the long run. If ETH truly outperforms Bitcoin as this bull market continues, you can be sure that it will also vastly underperform BTC in the resulting bear market, like last time.

_____

